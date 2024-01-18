What did Jamal Augereau Bazile do? Charges explored as two arrested in Hibachi restaurant Brockton shooting

Jamal Augereau Bazile is at the center of a murder investigation, along with co-accused Nathan Veiga, following the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Joe Araujo inside a Brockton restaurant. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has charged both men with murder, asserting that Bazile and Veiga planned and executed the crime last Friday, January 12, at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet in the Brockton East Shopping Plaza.

According to prosecutors, the victim, Joe Araujo, was having dinner when the two young men, Jamal Bazile and Nathan Veiga, carried out the shooting as reported by WCVB NewsCenter 5.

Despite both facing murder charges, prosecutors specifically allege that Bazile was the one who pulled the trigger.

Surveillance video reveals chilling details in fatal shooting leading to Jamal Augereau Bazile's arrest

According to WCVB NewsCenter 5, the surveillance video captures a man approaching a table with a to-go food container around 7:25 p.m. Moments later, he swiftly pulls a gun from his jacket and shoots Araujo at point-blank range. Prompted by the execution-style shooting, District Attorney Tim Cruz of Plymouth County released the video to the public.

"You don't see execution-style shootings here in the city very often, and it was important to get that [video] out, and it's not something we usually do," said District Attorney Cruz on Tuesday. "That's something we did because we felt it was important to get it out, and I believe it helped lead to the conclusion we're at today."

Following the shooting, Araujo was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The surveillance footage also revealed that there were multiple children near the table where Araujo was shot. Another man is seen grabbing a child and fleeing the restaurant.

Brockton police reported no other injuries related to the shooting. The district attorney's office, relying on the surveillance footage and witness interviews, developed probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for both Jamal Augereau Bazile and Nathan Veiga.

Investigation unveils details in Jamal Augereau Bazile's alleged role in Brockton shooting

Police executed a search warrant at Nathan Veiga's home, revealing a critical piece of evidence - a distinctive jacket worn by the alleged shooter, Jamal Augereau Bazile. Veiga was promptly taken into custody by Brockton police.

Meanwhile, Jamal Augereau Bazile was located at a Hyannis home on Monday evening. When taken into custody, Bazile started assaulting police officers. Authorities found a 9mm Smith and Wesson firearm loaded with four rounds of ammunition in his possession as reported by the district attorney's office.

The court proceedings on Tuesday shed light on the events leading up to the shooting. Prosecutors revealed that Araujo, having dinner with his girlfriend at the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet, was spotted by Veiga, who prosecutors identified as being part of a rival group.

Veiga allegedly left the restaurant, returned to the car he had been riding in, and conferred with others inside the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Bazile entered the restaurant, approached the table where Araujo was sitting, and fired three shots, hitting him twice.

Prosecutors disclosed that Bazile had been in court just last month on a charge of carrying a gun without a license. During that case, prosecutors had requested a $10,000 cash bail, but the judge set bail at $5,000. Jamal Augereau Bazile was subsequently released after posting bail.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague, during Tuesday's arraignment, said, "Then he goes out, gets another gun, and he kills somebody."

Jamal Augereau Bazile and Nathan Veiga face charges in Joe Araujo's shooting

In Brockton District Court on Tuesday, Jamal Bazile and Nathan Veiga were arraigned for their alleged involvement in the shooting of 22-year-old Joe Araujo.

Prosecutors assert that 22-year-old Nathan Veiga orchestrated the shooting, while 18-year-old Jamal Augereau Bazile allegedly executed the act. Social media posts were cited as evidence, with Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague quoting one post that stated, "I got points. I came up in my rank. I had to catch me one."

Jamal Augereau Bazile pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and discharge of a firearm. Veiga entered a plea of not guilty to charges of murder and accessory before the fact.

Judge Michael Vitali, recognizing the severity of the charges, ordered Bazile and Veiga to be held without bail.