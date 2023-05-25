What is James Holzhauer net worth? Jeopardy! Masters winner’s fortune explored as he takes home $500,000

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 ended on Wednesday with James Holzhauer being declared as the champion. The Las Vegas native played against finalists Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach in the finale. Since the beginning of the tournament, James has been leading in quarter-finals and semi-finals episodes.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, James’ fortune is valued at $2 million. After winning Jeopardy! Masters 2023, a whopping prize money worth $500,000 has been added to his net worth.

For those unaware, champion James is the franchise’s alum who once competed against Ken Jennings in the 2020 Greatest of All Time tournament. The latter won the competition and has now become the host of Jeopardy!

James Holzhauer is one of the highest-earning American game show contestants

Through his performance on Jeopardy! Masters 2023, James Holzhauer proved that he deserved his nickname, "Jeopardy James."

Although he couldn’t beat Ken Jennings in the 2020 Greatest of All Time tournament, James won the Tournament of Champions the previous year. Prior to that, he maintained a winning streak in 33 games of Jeopardy! 2019. Through his 33 appearances, he managed to earn around $3 million.

He earned $250,000 each from the Tournament of Champions and Greatest of All Time tournament. And now, James has bagged $500,000 as he won Jeopardy! Masters 2023. Reports suggested that he is one of the highest-earning American game show contestants.

James has also participated in ABC’s game show, The Chase, and appeared in a TV show, 500 Questions. With a successful journey on game shows, James Holzhauer has a net worth of over $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 finale recap: Final Jeopardy, results and more

Jeopardy! Masters 2023 started airing on ABC on May 8, 2023 and streamed its finale on May 24, 2023. A total of six champions participated — James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and Matt Amodio.

After 14 quarterfinals (7 episodes), Amy and Sam were eliminated while the rest of them advanced to the semi-finals. On May 23, 2023, Andrew He was sent home, leaving three finalists — James, Matt, and Mattea.

Each episode consisted of two games, which meant two Final Jeopardy questions and results. In the finale episode of Jeopardy! Masters 2023, the first round featured a neck-to-neck competition between James and Mattea. However, the former was leading in the game till the final round.

The first round’s Final Jeopardy question, under the category “Africa,” was:

“A major seaport & formerly a world capital, a this city has a name from Arabic for “house of peace”.”

The correct answer was “Dar-es-Salaam.”

All three players gave the correct answer. Take a look at the results:

James: $22,400 + $11,914 = $34,314 (What is Dar Es Salaam)

Mattea: $16,800 + $8,000 = $24,800 (What is Dar es Salaam?)

Matt: $6,000 + $6,000 = $12,000 (What Dar-es-Salaam)

After James won the first game, the trio returned for their second round. In Game 2, Mattea Roach took the lead before the Final Jeopardy. She banked $22,800, while James’ score was $9,600 and Matt earned $3,200.

Under the category of Latin in Literature, the final segment’s question read:

“A work by this 15th-century English writer quotes the phrase “rex quondam rexque futurus”.”

The answer was “Thomas Malory.”

Unfortunately, none of the players could give the correct answer. Mattea could have gotten the champion’s trophy if she would have wagered a lower amount than James. Hence, the latter won the finale, followed by Mattea in second position and Matt in third.

Take a look at the final combined results of the two games:

James: $9,600 – $119 = $9,481 + $34,314 = $43,795 (Who is T H White)

Mattea: $22,800 – $5,915 = $16,885 + $24,800 = $41,685 (Who is Chaucer?)

Matt: $3,200 – $0 = $3,200 + $12,000 = $15,200 (Who … will …. Win?!?!?!)

As James ranked first, he received $500,000 and the Alex Trebek trophy. Mattea received $250,000 and Matt Amodio got $150,000.

Viewers can watch the finale on Hulu on Thursday. Jeopardy! Masters aired on ABC at 8.00 pm ET.

