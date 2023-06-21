What is James Pierce’s ideal first date? Meet The Bachelorette season 20 suitor

The Bachelorette is set to return to screens with an all-new season and a brand new bachelorette. In the upcoming season, 25 men will compete to become the recipient of the final rose given by Charity Lawson as she gets ready to reappear on the show after starring in The Bachelor season 27.

One of the suitors set to compete for Charity’s heart is James Pierce, a 28-year-old attorney whose idea of a perfect date includes a trip to his family’s apple farm for a romantic picnic.

Tune in on Monday, June 26, to watch the season premiere of The Bachelorette season 20 on ABC.

The Bachelorette season 20 suitor James Pierce is from Chicago, Illinois

One of the 25 suitors set to appear in The Bachelorette season 20 is James Pierce, from Chicago, Illinois. The upcoming cast member of the ABC show is an attorney and works as an associate at Mayer Brown.

The upcoming reality star is a graduate of Purdue University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, finance, and management in 2017 before attending the University of Michigan Law School, where he earned his doctorate of law in 2021.

While at Purdue, he worked as a merchandising Logistics intern for Ossip Optometry + Ophthalmology in 2016 before working as a healthcare finance intern at Crowe the following year.

However, James’ law career started with him working as a Law Clerk at Burrus & Sease, LLP in 2019, followed by his time at Thompson Thrift Development in 2019. The upcoming The Bachelorette season 20 suitor then started working at Mayer Brown as a Summer Associate in 2020 before being promoted to his current status.

According to James’ ABC bio, he knows enough French to “get himself in trouble,” and is an Olivia Rodrigo fan, and really wants to get a tattoo with his brother. The bio further describes him as a “total dream” who likes to describe himself as “inquisitive”, “determined”, and “passionate”. As part of The Bachelorette season 20, James is looking for an outgoing future wife with whom he can travel the world and share experiences.

"This upstanding Midwesterner has an honest and straightforward approach to life. In a relationship, he is known to write his lady romantic love letters during special days together," his bio continues.

The bio further states that he is trusting the process while hoping to find someone exceptional.

Joining James on The Bachelorette season 20 are:

Aaron B.

Aaron S.

Adrian

Brayden Bowers

Caleb Arthur

Caleb B.

Chris

Dotun

Joe

Joey

John

John Henry

Josh

Kaleb K.

Khalid

Michael

Nick

Peter

Sean

Spencer

Tanner

Taylor

Warwick

Xavier

Charity Lawson was previously part of The Bachelor season 27

The upcoming main cast member of season 20 was born in Columbus, Georgia, and is a 30-year-old child and family therapist. She was a student at Auburn University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in science, rehabilitation, and disability, followed by a master of education in clinical mental health counseling.

Fans became familiar with Charity during The Bachelor season 27, when she won hearts with her confidence, compassion, and a “magnetic smile,” according to ABC.

"Lawson is searching for a life partner who loves dogs, thrifting and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is," her bio reads.

