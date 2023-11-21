What did Jared Leto say about being compared to Scott Disick? Suicide Squad star addresses identical twins claims

Jared Leto, the American actor and musician, has finally responded to fans' speculation that he looks like The Kardashians star Scott Disick in an interview for Sirius XM's TikTok Radio.

As per E! News, Scott posted the clip from the interview on November 17, 2023, on his Instagram Stories. David Burleson, the show host, asked the Suicide Squad actor for his opinion about a TikTok that featured a girl who was convinced that he and Scott are twins. The actor sounded dazed by the question and, at first, just said, "Wow."

David added that netizens had recognized that the two looked "identical," and Jared responded, "Really? Lucky me," and a few seconds later, added, "Thank you."

"That would be nice": Jared Leto reacts to Scott Disick's identical twin comparisons

Jared Leto appeared on Sirius XM’s TikTok Radio on November 17 to promote his Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 tour. He sounded a little surprised when the host brought up the topic of Scott Disick and how the pair looked alike.

Jared Leto was then asked whether he saw the similarities between himself and The Kardashians star.

"It’s hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes," Leto said.

As per the New York Post, the pair have seemingly never met before, which has raised more doubts about the identical twins and clone conspiracies. Jared Leto jokingly added:

"You know, if there’s someone like, ‘Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,’ you actually might be related somehow. So that would be nice. Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."

As per People, the famous Kardashian-Jenner family consists of the "momager", Kris Jenner, 68, who has six children from two marriages.

She has four children, now in their 30s and 40s, named, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert, with her first husband, Robert Kardashian. Kris gave birth to two more children, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, whom she had with her second husband Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn).

Last November, Jared Leto was spotted with Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala. He has also met Scott Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and was seated beside Kim at Louis Vuitton's menswear collection presentation during Paris Fashion Week in June, according to E! News.

Kendall, Kylie, Kim, and Jared also spent time together along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the 2019 Met Gala.

Jared Leto spotted climbing the Empire State Building

On November 9, 2023, Jared made headlines when he was seen scaling the top of New York’s Empire State Building. The risky stunt was performed as a promotion for his band Thirty Seconds to Mars's new 2024 tour called Seasons.

As per the New York Post, he posted a video of his adventure on his Instagram, with a part of the lengthy caption saying:

"The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it. Which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, ‘It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day.'"

Jared Leto is the first person to ever legally climb to the top of the Empire State Building.