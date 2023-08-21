What did Jerry Thompson do? Connecticut man found guilty of decapitating roommate in 2020

On Friday, August 18, 2023, 45-year-old Connecticut man Jerry Thompson was found guilty of decapitating his roommate with a Samurai sword. According to ABC, on July 25, 2020, Thompson killed and mutilated 64-year-old Victor King in a dispute over rent. Thompson is scheduled to face his sentencing hearing in Hartford Superior Court on October 11, 2023.

During his trial, Jerry Thompson reportedly represented himself. The convicted murderer told the Connecticut court that he was a sovereign citizen and that they had no jurisdiction over him.

Victor King's murder: The Connecticut court declared Jerry Thompson's documents of being a sovereign citizen invalid

Reportedly, Victor King used to live with Jerry Thompson in an Asylum Avenue home for approximately one year. King, also considered the property's landlord, had reportedly had several arguments with Jerry Thompson over the latter's alleged failure to pay rent.

On the day of the murder, the argument escalated after King threatened to evict Thompson. On the same day, King called Hartford police twice, stating that Thompson was threatening him with a samurai sword.

According to the Daily Beast, Hartford authorities went to Victor King's residence to perform a wellness check at approximately 3.40 pm after he failed to answer several calls from his friends. Upon arriving at the scene of the crime, they discovered King's decapitated corpse beneath a blanket in the kitchen.

After reviewing security footage, Hartford authorities spotted Jerry Thompson walking towards the home with what was described as a "long object" in his hand. The murderer is said to have gone inside and changed his clothes before he returned to his car and left the scene.

Six hours later, officials discovered Thompson in his car. Once he was detained, he refused to speak to officers, instead referring them to the papers that he kept in his car. The papers claimed that Thompson was a sovereign citizen and, therefore, exempt from US laws, including the obligation to pay taxes.

In an interview with Courant, Jim Banks, Victor King's cousin, condemned the brutal murder.

"It was pretty brutal. I can't imagine him doing anything that would provoke somebody. That just wasn't in his personality," Banks said.

Banks added that King was a gentle individual and that there was no possible justification behind the murder.

“He was one of the good guys. One that would never hurt a soul. One that would always reach out and help others. He was pleasant as can be. Always seemed to be happy. He was just a joy to be around.”

Despite Thompson's claims that he is a sovereign citizen, the Connecticut court declared his papers invalid. The convicted killer is currently under custody in Connecticut.