What did Joe Perry say about the Aerosmith Farewell Tour? Guitarist hints at possible 2024 resumption dates

A quote by guitarist Joe Perry has Aerosmith fans hopeful that their farewell tour, Peace Out will resume in 2024. The 40-date North American tour, which kicked off in September, had to be postponed after frontman Steven Tyler suffered a vocal chord injury.

Although no dates have been confirmed to make up for the cancelled shows, Joe Perry, in an interview with The Boston Globe on 28 Dec. 28, seemed positive. Announcing that the band would be back on the road in the summer and fall of 2024, he said:

“But with any luck we will be back out late summer and fall of 24. And there’s always next New Year’s Eve! Stay tuned for that.”

The massive Peace Out: Farewell Tour was planned to begin in Philadelphia on Sept. 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden and Dallas’ Moody Center.

They were also set to perform in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on Jan. 26.

Steven Tyler's injury that postponed the Aerosmith farewell tour

On Oct. 4, Aerosmith took to their official social media accounts to issue a statement, letting their fans know that frontman Steven Tyler had damaged his vocal cords during their performance in Elmont, New York.

The singer apologized to fans, saying the following:

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!” - Love, Steven

At first, the band were hopeful to resume performances within a few days. In a now-deleted statement on social media, Tyler went on to explain:

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

However, the severity of Steven Tyler's vocal injury meant that the band had to postpone all the scheduled dates in their farewell tour to 2024.

More about Aerosmith's music and career

This isn't the first time that the band has had to postpone dates due to Steven Tyler's health. In 2022, Aerosmith cancelled a few gigs from their Summer Vegas Residency as Tyler headed to rehab.

Formed in Boston in 1970, Aerosmith is the best-selling American hard-rock band with over 150 million records sold worldwide. They also hold the record for the most certifications by an American band with 25 gold, 18 platinum and 12 multi-platinum albums.

Some of their recent achievements include becoming the only band to have a Top 10 single in every decade of their career besides the Beatles. Additionally, their hit “Dream On” just passed a billion streams on Spotify.

Apart from their farewell tour, in which The Black Crowes are the opening act, Aerosmith has been working on its iconic catalogue. As guitarist Joe Perry states:

“We have a ton of unreleased material coming out over the next year and a half with remixes and alternate takes.”