What did Josh Androsky say about Amy Schumer? LA Council member resigns amid Holocaust joke backlash

Josh Androsky, a senior adviser to Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez, has resigned after receiving immense backlash for making Holocaust-related jokes about Amy Schumer. Androsky's resignation was immediately accepted by the Councilmember, who labeled the advisor's jokes as "disturbing and reprehensible" in a statement on Friday, October 27.

Androsky's comments came from a Friday comments exchange he engaged with an X (formerly Twitter) user named TrueAnon. The latter joked that the nazis named a concentration camp after Amy Schumer called "Da Cow." The senior advisor responded to the comment by joking that it was named "Cowshwitz." A similar exchange of comments continued two more times.

Josh Androsky jokes multiple times about Amy Schumer-inspired concentration camps

On October 27, Josh Androsky entered into a conversation with an X (formerly Twitter) user who went by TrueAnon. The screenshot of the conversation went viral, especially after it was re-posted by former House of Representatives staffer Sia Kordestani. TrueAnon said in reply to an unknown post or comment:

"Amy Schumer is particularly sensitive to Jewish deaths due to her experience in the Holocaust. The nazis named a concentration camp after her. It was called Da Cow."

Josh Androsky replied to this comment by saying:

"This is cute or whatever but it’s f**ked up that you would say this about her when it you know it was actually Cowschitz"

Androsky and TrueAnon's conversation about Amy Schumer and the Holocaust (Image via X/@SiaKordestani)

TrueAnon said they used to "call that spot on the 5 Da Cow!!!!". Androsky once again re-iterated that he used to call "Cowschitz!!!" and further said that "they all (and Amy) smelled the same." TrueAnon once again replied to Androsky, this time saying that they used to call it "Moochenwald." Androsky replied again and asked TrueAnon whether he had heard that on "der steermer."

Expand Tweet

The backlash was immense, and people wanted Androsky fired from his job. People thought that the comments made by the staffer were vile and disturbing. In a swift response to the growing restlessness and backlash, Los Angeles Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez accepted Androsky's resignation on Friday itself and put out a statement condemning the comments.

"The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible. With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the Holocaust isn’t just disgusting, it’s dangerous," the statement read.

The statement further read:

"These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately."

Expand Tweet

Josh Androsky, referred to as an "outspoken progressive" by the LA Times, has worked as a consultant in multiple political campaigns. Androsky himself is a Jew and a former writer and comedian.

In 2022, Androsky worked as the consultant of Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, and in 2020, he worked for Councilmember Nithya Raman's campaign efforts. LA Times also revealed that Hugo Soto-Martínez had paid Androsky's consulting firm $108,000 for his work.

Comedian Amy Schumer has been outspoken regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Recently, she posted an Instagram re-post of Regina Spektor's post, where she asked people why they were asking for a cease-fire instead of asking for Hamas to surrender.

Amy hasn't yet commented on Androsky's jokes.