What is June Shannon's net worth? Fortune explored ahead of Mama June season 6 premiere

Mama June Family Crisis is set to premiere with another season on Friday, May 5, at 9 pm ET on We TV. The upcoming season will witness June Shannon walking down the aisle with her new beau, Justin Stroud, whom she married last year. The show will detail June’s turbulent relationship with her daughters. While Mama June wants them to reconcile, the daughters believe that she only wants to do that now since she’s getting married.

The show-starred June Shannon is a reality television personality with a net worth of $50,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth. She first rose to fame along with her family while starring in TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

June Shannon’s career explored ahead of the season premiere of Mama June Family Crisis season 6

The star of Mama June, June Shannon, has been on television for a decade. She first appeared in Toddlers & Tiaras alongside her daughter Alana Honey Boo Boo Thompson, who was five years old at the time.

Due to the recognition Alana got through the TLC show, she and her family then starred in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which premiered on August 8, 2012 and was air for four seasons. After that, Shannon starred in her own We TV show, From Not to Hot, which revolved around the reality star’s weight loss journey. The show further featured June’s daughters' lives, including Pumpkin’s wedding.

The reality star initially weighed 460 pounds and aimed to fit into “a long-sleeved, size 4 dress,” which she wanted to wear to her ex’s wedding. During the process, she dropped 84 pounds and went from a size 18 to a size 4.

The later seasons of the show saw June’s health deteriorate and chronicled her legal and personal issues. In March 2019, the cast member was arrested, after which From Not to Hot was rebranded into Family Crisis.

Distratify states about her time on television:

"June "Mama June" Shannon began her reality TV career in a 2012 episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. Later that year, Mama June and her family were given their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. And although it ended in 2014, they now have a show on WeTV, Mama June: Road to Redemption."

The reality star further opened up in an Instagram Live in January 2022 about spending huge amounts of money to help with her struggles with addiction. She admitted to spending $250,000 in four months in casinos and on drugs.

While the reality television star is known for her presence on screen, when she’s not filming for the show, she works on different projects. She currently also makes money through her Cameo account, where she charges $90 for a personal video and a minimum of $500 for a business video. She also has her own line of merchandise that she sells through her website.

The upcoming season of Family Crisis will premiere on Friday, May 5, at 9 pm ET on We TV. However, episodes will then air on ALLBLK from next week every Tuesday.

