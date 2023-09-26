What did Keke Palmer say about Chrisean Rock's son? Latter issues apology after response tweet goes viral

Actor Keke Palmer recently commented on the controversy regarding rapper Chrisean Rock and her baby daddy Blueface's pictures of her son's hernia. Blueface posted a sensitive picture of Chrisean Malone Jr.'s privates on X on September 24, 2023, leading to mass public outrage. Blueface and Rock's son was born on September 3, 2023.

Upon seeing the pictures, while netizens were furious, Keke sympathized with the rapper and took to Instagram to show her support. In a comment on a now-deleted post by Blueface's manager, Wack 100, she wrote:

"This is so sad to me, especially as a new mom"

She added that Chrisean and her baby needed help and proper care. However, the Baddies star took Palmer's Instagram comment on Wack 100’s post as an insult.

Rock was confused why the Nope actress didn't reach out to her personally as they had each other's number. She went on to say Blueface "was somebody that I have to really stay away from." After realizing her mistake, however, Chrisean apologized to Palmer and said they both talked.

Keke Palmer talks about the Chrisean Rock and Blueface controversy

Expand Tweet

Blueface reportedly posted an inappropriate and sensitive picture of his and Chrisean Rock's son Chrisean Malon Jr.'s privates on September 24, 2023. According to HipHopDx, Blueface shared the image to talk about an alleged hernia operation that the infant is about to go through.

As soon as they saw the image, netizens began reacting to it with many expressing displeasure towards the rapper's actions. Actor Keke Palmer also reacted to a now-deleted post made by Blueface's manager Wack 100 on September 25, 2023.

In the post, the manager stated that the infant was currently in need of hospital supervision, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Keke expressed her thoughts on the situation in a comment on the post.

"This is so sad to me especially as a new mom. I didn’t wanna say nothing or involve myself on anything but my heart is breaking for all involved. This is exactly what maternal health care is about," Palmer wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Alice actress added that it didn't matter how they felt about Chrisean and then went on to reprimand netizens and said:

"Now she’s a mother and for that BABY she needs help and proper CARE! Why doesn’t anyone care about her or any of THE OTHER MOTHERS THAT ARE STRUGGLING! She is just ONE but the face of MANY! There are women out here that are beyond “judgment” because their children need them," Keke commented as she defended Chrisean Rock.

Keke Palmer concluded her lengthy comment by advocating for black women's mental health.

Chrisean Rock apologizes to Keke Palmer

Initially, Chrisean, however, misunderstood Keke Palmer's comments made on September 25, believing it to be an insult to her parenting skills. She stated that she thought it was something that could have been discussed privately with her since both had each other's contact information.

The Baddies artist said:

"Keke Palmer we got each other number u chiming in like we don’t [have] each other numbers is whatever….. [Chrisean Jr.’s] dad is just somebody that I have to really stay away from I gave him the benefit of doubt. But everyone that’s speaking on my behalf hit my dm or ask me for my number."

She explained herself and the "extra money" for her kids in a different tweet.

Expand Tweet

A few hours later, the reality television personality told her Twitter followers that she and Keke had a conversation.

Expand Tweet

Rock also tweeted about Keke Palmer joining the conversation and uplifting women and mothers.

"I’m Gladd keke entered the chat. Other mothers should uplift each other instead [of] other sh*t. I’m sorry keke I read it wrong n got to popping my sh*t cuz this sh*t so sensitive rn I’m just done with ppl speaking up against me through a sensitive situation rn," the rapper wrote.

Keke Palmer responded to Chrisean's tweet saying she understood and said that the latter had the "right to be sensitive" since she had just had a baby. Palmer added that the two of them should keep praying for each other.

The two seem to have made up, as per Hip Hop Dx.

About the Blueface fiasco, the rapper tweeted on September 25, just a few hours ago that his phone was stolen and his Twitter account was hacked. He seemed to be alleging that he was not the one who posted his baby's picture.