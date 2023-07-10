What did Khalid Kamau do? Incident explored as Georgia mayor arrested on criminal trespassing charges

On Saturday, July 8, South Fulton mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested on criminal tresspassing charges by Georgia authorities. According to 11Alive, Kamau allegedly entered the property of a South Fulton homeowner without permission.

The homeowner reportedly approached Kamau, before the pair had a verbal confrontation. After the homeowner called the police, Kamau told officers that he had entered the property because the home was his 'dream house', and that he wanted to look at it from up close.

Khalid Kamau has been charged with first-degree burglary and criminal tresspassing. He was released on Saturday afternoon on a $11,000 bond.

The timeline of the allegations against Khalid Kamau

According to Atlanta News First, at 6:52 am, the homeowner recieved a notification from his surveillance cameras that an individual had entered his property. The homeowner went out to see Khalid Kamau walk towards his lakehouse. Kamau allegedly entered the lake house, before the homeowner confronted him and told him to stay put.

The homeowner claimed that Kamau said in response:

"You can't give me orders."

The homeowner reportedly pointed his firearm at Kamau, prompting the mayor to claim that he owned the entire police force.

Khalid Kamau allegedly said:

"Do you know who the f--- I am? I'm the mayor and I'll wait for my police force to get here and see what happens then."

The neighbor supposedly responded:

"If you take another step, I'm going to shoot you."

In response, Kamau claimed that he apologised to the homeowner, and said that he would leave. However, he eventually waited for the arrival of officers.

When an officer arrived at the scene, Kamau claimed that he only entered the property because he thought it was abandoned. He said that he had been driving by and he felt the need to enter, as he had plans of eventually purchasing the house.

In response the incident, the City of South Fulton released an official statement, announcing that the tresspassing and burglary charges were under active investigation.

The statement read:

"The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment. As the investigation is still ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Mayor Kamau is due in court on September 12. While Kamau is under investigation, South Fulton councilwoman Nathasha Williams-Brown will serve as acting mayor.

Williams-Brown extended her support for Kamau in a public statement.

She said:

“Say a prayer for him and his family, continue to keep them lifted because as much as the city has business to handle, we want to be mindful of the fact this is a difficult moment for him."

The name of the homeowner was not publicly disclosed.

