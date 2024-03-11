What did Laken Riley’s mother say about Joe Biden? Allyson Phillips slams US President for fumbling daughter’s name

US President Joe Biden was recently under fire after botching the name of a nursing student at Augusta University, Laken Riley, who died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The 81-year-old politician addressed Laken as “Lincoln Riley” and called her alleged killer an “illegal” during the State of Union speech on Thursday, March 7. Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, responded to the President’s fumble on Friday. She commented on a Facebook post celebrating the passage of the Laken Riley Act, writing,

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it [sic] pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so), at least say the right name!”

The Laken Riley Act requires the detention of any migrant who commits burglary or theft, according to CNN. The bill was passed on Thursday, with all GOP members in attendance and 37 Democrats supporting it.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump held campaign events in Georgia this past week. They talked about the recent death of Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student. She was allegedly abducted and killed by an undocumented immigrant named José Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela while jogging on campus, as per CBS.

Laken Riley’s parents are William Jason Riley and Allyson Phillips. According to Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson, she died from blunt-force trauma on February 22, 2024. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Joe Biden was giving the State of the Union speech when he accidentally referred to the 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley as “Lincoln Riley.”

At the gathering, Joe Biden was interrupted several times by pressed by the Republican party supporter Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), who yelled out, “Say her name!” from the audience, as per CBS. The President fired back at the rogue congresswoman with,

"I know how to say her name. Lincoln — Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal."

The slip caused a lot of discourse online, especially from the mother of the victim, Allyson Phillips, who called the whole situation "pathetic," as per The New York Post. The grieving mother also wrote “Amen!” underneath a comment that called Biden “a disgrace of a president."

Biden went on to talk about the plight of immigrants while addressing Riley's parents,

"That’s right, but how many of the thousands of people [are] being killed by legals? To her parents, I say my heart goes out to you. Having lost children myself, I understand."

Riley was born on January 10, 2002, in Marietta, Georgia. She was raised in Woodstock along with her three siblings. Allyson Phillips wrote about her daughter’s death on her Facebook account, as per The Sun. She said,

“As I sat down to write this message, I really just have no words. My family has faced the most devastating, unimaginable loss that anyone could ever be forced to endure. It would be really easy to lose our faith in mankind because of this senseless and avoidable tragedy. The amount of love, support, and help that we have received during this horrific nightmare is overwhelming."

A suspect has been arrested by authorities for Riley’s killing. He is a 26-year-old man named Jose Antonio Ibarra, a migrant from Venezuela. Ibarra and his older brother, Diego, were free in Athens, Georgia. However, they are both linked to the deadly Tren de Aragua gang, as per Fox News.

Donald Trump met Laken Riley's family on Friday. Joe Biden apologized during an interview with MSNBC on Saturday for using the term "illegal" to describe Riley's alleged killer, as per CBS.