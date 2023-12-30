What did Lamar Willis do? Shocking charges against Oakland County music teacher explored 

A former Southfield music teacher, Lamar Willis, was recently charged with s*xually abusing five children. As per the court records, Willis has been charged with four counts of second-degree criminal s*xual conduct, as well as three counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Disclaimer: This article concerns s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Fox 2 Detroit also reported that one of the kids molested was under the age of 13.

The court documents stated that the abuse took place in 2022 and early 2023 at University High School Academy. As Lamar Willis was charged, the Southfield School district sent out letters to the parents saying how “deeply troubled” the authorities were.

The school authorities also stated that they have been cooperating with the police investigation in the Lamar Willis case. Furthermore, Superintendent Jennifer Green also said in the letter how they had already suspended Lamar Willis and launched an internal investigation on the matter:

"We assure you we are reviewing and reinforcing our existing protocols and measures to strengthen our commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all.”

The letter by the school also stated that the school has not had any contact with the former teacher since he resigned in June 2023.

"I was upset. I was highly upset”: Parents speak out as Lamar Willis was accused of assaulting kids at school

Lamar Willis made his way into the spotlight after multiple parents reported to the school about their kids complaining about Willis assaulting them. While the teacher was suspended and asked to resign way back in June 2023, charges have now been filed against him. As the news about these charges spread, parents started speaking up about the case.

One parent claimed how upset they were after hearing the news:

"I was upset. I was highly upset. And I was concerned about, you know, my kids and my kid's friends and all the kids in the school. My child said he ran his hand down her back and touched her bra clasp and she felt very uncomfortable. After she felt uncomfortable with that incident, then she avoided going back to that classroom."

On the other hand, the children also informed the investigators about how he would ask the girls to sit on his lap, even forcing some students by engaging them in obscene activities. Another parent noted:

"You start talking about things like how to have s*x and how to show different types of pleasure, it's kind of like, whoa. And the kids all classified it as weird. It's hard for me to believe that no one had any knowledge because when I talked to my student, it was a running joke in the school that he was a p*edophile.”

The parents claimed that they were happy that the kids spoke up so that the matter could be brought to light.

At the moment, authorities are investigating the case. On the other hand, the attorney of the teacher has refused to comment on the alleged accusations. Willis too has remained tight-lipped on the matter.