What is Leyja? Features and all you need to know about NEOM's latest sustainable tourist destination

NEOM has been making waves across the planet with its innovation in the field of sustainable living and eco-tourism and recently unveiled Leyja, a "magnificent natural marvel." On Sunday, October 15, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's clean-energy powered ultra-modern "prototype for a better future" shed light on its latest sustainable tourism destination, Leyja.

Leyja (pronounced lee-ja) is a futuristic eco-tourism destination that starts from the Gulf of Aqaba coast and moves into an astounding natural valley in between 400m high mountains in the NEOM region. Leyja will include a vast space containing three distinctive hotels designed by world-renowned architects to serve distinct purposes like adventure, wellness, and more.

Leyja features three unique hotels with 120 suits and boutique rooms

On Sunday, NEOM released s short video along with a press release, unveiling and sharing a brief glimpse into Leyja, a sustainable tourism destination that is the embodiment of everything NEOM stands for. The visuals of the destination immediately captivated viewers, with its unique and effortless blend of a completely natural environment and a dream-like man-made utopia.

The press release, shared by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company, described the destination as "steeped in history and mythology." The tourist destination begins from the waters of the Gulf of Aqaba coast and transcends into an intricate valley between 400m-high mountains. It is a completely natural valley, crafted by a combination of nature and water.

Adding to NEOM's mission of sustainability, 95% of Leyja's land will be allocated as a natural preserve. NEOM promises a seamless blend of sustainable innovation into the natural landscape. Leyja houses three hotels, all designed by a team of "world-leading architects." Split equally at 40 each, these three hotels will offer 120 suites and boutique rooms in total.

All three properties are distinct and serve different unique purposes. The Adventure Hotel, which looks like steel steps built along the sides of a mountain, is intended to be a destination for adrenaline-pumping activities and "high-octane experiences" around the area, including rock climbing.

The Oasis Hotel, which looks like a grand utopian castle, is situated in the heart of the valley and is also its "largest oasis." The staircase from the canyon to the entrance of the property itself is said to provide "unrivaled views." As for its function, the press release states that the Oasis Hotel is:

"An enchanting gateway to discovery and exploration of the valley that continues beyond"

The Wellness Hotel looks like two giant disconnected flat steel block-like buildings but is actually constructed with reflective facade mirroring, which makes for a utopian visual experience, the whole place acting as a mirror for nature itself. The property is a center for the optimization of health and longevity. It is also the best place to unwind at night, beneath the stars.

The destination is also set to feature other luxury experiences like fine dining, courtesy of the world's best chefs, rooftop infinity pools, guided walks through the valley, mountain biking, hiking, trekking trails, and other wellness facilities.