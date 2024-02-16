What does Madagascar’s newly passed castration law for child r*pists entail? Details explored as internet supports decision despite initial criticism

The island nation of Madagascar passed a new law that allowed for chemical and surgical castration in some cases to be performed on those found guilty of r*ping minors. The law, which was passed on Friday, February 2, 2024, was already passed in the Senate before it was passed in the country's parliament.

The law faced some backlash from international human rights organizations like Amnesty International, who labeled it as "inhumane and degrading." Some netizens were concerned by the law and its implications but most were in overwhelming support of the decision. The latter group wanted to see it implemented in every other country in the world.

Madagascar's new law allows both chemical and surgical castration to child r*pists

Madagascar's brand-new castration law was passed in the Parliament on February 2, 2024, and allowed for the castration of child r*pists. The law will also include stricter prison sentences including life terms.

According to the law, anyone guilty of r*ping a child under the age of 10 will forcefully undergo surgical castration. Meanwhile, anyone guilty of r*ping a child aged between 14 and 17 will undergo chemical castration. Those found guilty of r*ping children between the ages of 13 and 17 will undergo either surgical or chemical castration.

Chemical castration is the process by which hormones are administered to block s*xual desires. This can be stopped by stopping the intake of drugs. Surgical castration is the process by which s*xual organs are surgically and permanently removed from a person's body.

The law was proposed by President Andry Rajoelina's government.

The Justice Minister Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, claimed that 600 cases of minor r*pe were registered in 2023. The Minister added that 133 cases had already been reported in January 2024.

According to AP News, she said that the current protocol was not enough to deal with the problem.

"Madagascar is a sovereign country which has the right to modify its laws in relation to circumstances and in the general interest of the people. We wanted to protect children much more. The younger the child, the greater the punishment." She added.

AP News reported that the law was criticized by the international human rights group, Amnesty International for being "inhuman and degrading". Amnesty's Madagascar adviser, Nciko wa Nciko was also cited stating the lack of anonymity in trials.

Nciko wa Nciko claimed that the laws should focus on protecting the victims. He pointed out further problems with the surgical procedure including chances of the person who underwent the procedure being later found to be innocent.

"There is a lack of confidence in the Malagasy criminal justice system, due to opacity and corruption. And reprisals against r*pe victims are frequent. However, the law does not combat these factors." The adviser stated.

Netizens divided over Madagascar's new law

While there were concerns about the law from international human rights groups, several netizens supported Madagascar's new law. They showered the country with praise, stating that other countries should also adopt the same approach.

People took to commenting under Pubity's Instagram post about the law with many stating that the punishment was "inhumane."

A few people were skeptical of the law (Image via Instagram)

A few people were skeptical of the law (Image via Instagram)

Most netizens celebrated the law (Image via Instagram)

Most netizens celebrated the law (Image via Instagram)

Most netizens celebrated the law (Image via Instagram)

Chemical castration of r*pists is prevalent in a few countries across the world, including South Korea, and a few states in the US, including California. However, surgical castration is rare and is only in the laws of very few places, like the Kaduna state of Nigeria.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE