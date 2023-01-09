What made Sara James return? Singer reveals reason ahead of her audition on AGT: All-Stars season 1 episode 2

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 17 singer Sara James is set to make her return to AGT: All-Stars season 1 episode 2, which is set to air on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Ahead of her audition for the new spin-off, the singer revealed that she saw a lot of success after her debut in the competition and is currently performing in Poland. Sara hoped that she would get to perform all over the world after competing and winning the All-Stars season.

Episode 2 of AGT: All-Stars is set to witness 10 former contestants from all over the world, who have performed across several Got Talent franchises competing against each other in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as well as earning enough votes from superfans to advance forward and eventually win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

AGT: All-Stars contestant Sara James delivers an impressive performance

AGT: All-Stars unveiled singer Sara James' performance as part of their early release of videos on social media. Terry Crews referred to her as the season 17 superstar when they first met, and the participant reflected back to 2022, when she first competed in the reality talent show, when she made her debut.

Hailing from the small town of Ośnie Lubuskie in Poland, Sara always dreamt of performing in America and coincidentally her first visit to the country was when she made her debut on AGT season 17. She had previously confessed to watching the show on YouTube and hoped to experience it herself one day.

Sara performed Billie Eilish's Lovely for her audition last year and earned herself a standing ovation from the judges and the audience. Simon said:

"I remember when I came to America for the first time and that was 20 odd years ago, and that was a moment I'll never forget. And I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever."

The AGT judge then pressed the Golden Buzzer for her, sending her directly into the semi-finals of the series. However, she ended up in sixth place and was then eliminated from the show alongside saxophonist Avery Dixon.

Sara, however, reported that taking part in the competition earned her a great deal of success because the press was waiting for her at the airport when she returned to Poland and took pictures of her. The news reported that she was "living her dream" and had amassed more than 8 million Spotify streams in Poland as the scene from her confessional cut to the press.

She entered the stage hoping that AGT: All-Stars would give her the opportunity to perform all over the world. The contestant's willingness to return after coming so close to winning the first time was praised by the judges, who were overjoyed to see her. When asked what was different this time, Sara revealed that she was more mature than before and that she wanted to be the first AGT contestant to win a Grammy.

For her audition performance this time, Sara performed her own version of Harry Styles' As It Was and mesmerized the judges and audience into giving her a standing ovation once again. While Howie applauded her for giving her own spin to iconic songs, Simon declared that this performance could give her the big break she needed.

The upcoming episode of AGT: All-Stars will see one of the judges, between Simon and Heidi, and host Terry Crews, hold the power to press the Golden Buzzer to send one of the contestants forward. However, the superfans will also have the power to send another contestant to the Top 10. Will Sara be one of the Top 2 this week? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All-Stars this coming Monday, January 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

