What does "manipulative sad boi" mean? Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque's age difference and more explored amid breakup reports 

Recently, reports emerged that Filipino actress Bea Alonzo and her actor-model fiancé Dominic Roque parted ways. As per Manila News, Filipino entertainment vlogger Ogie Diaz confirmed the news of the pair’s separation.

The reports of the couple’s split were confirmed by Filipino TV presenter and publicist Boy Abunda on his show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda after he talked with the actress. However, he mentioned that they might still work things out and asked fans to give them privacy, as reported by Rappler.

Meanwhile, a few days before the news of Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque’s breakup surfaced online, the former’s celebrity makeup artist Cristine Duque took to Threads to repost her road manager Cristina Ferrer’s post sharing the definition of the phrase “manipulative sad boi.”

While Cristine Duque captioned the post, “They should be stopped,” the original post contained a screenshot from Urban Dictionary defining “manipulative sad boi.”

The post read,

“Any guy who’ll try to convince someone that they’re the victim of the situation. They’ll make you believe that you’re in the wrong and that you’re the one who should be feeling guilty. Toying with your mind, they’re seriously just bad news."

While none of them mentioned who they were referring to in the posts, fans speculate that they may be talking about Dominic Roque after his split with Bea Alonzo. So far, the estranged celebrity couple have not issued official statements regarding their breakup.

All you need to know about Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque’s age difference and relationship highlights

As per Rappler, in July 2020, news of Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque first surfaced after the latter posted on Instagram a picture of him and a woman, with both of their faces hidden inside a Tokyo-based ramen eatery and using the caption, “Tila ako’y nabighani” which translates to “It seems I’ve been captivated” in English.

Later, in April 2021, during an interview with Mega Magazine, the 36-year-old Alonzo confirmed the rumors but added she and 33-year-old Roque were not in an “exclusive relationship.”

Bea stated,

“I decided that I’m not going to be a prisoner of my past. I’m open to falling in love again. I am very careful when it comes to falling so deep again and trusting anybody, but I would like to say that I am open to being happy whether it’s romantically or in that aspect, romance or work."

In July 2021, the couple took a USA trip together and even attended Roque’s aunt and former actress Beth Tamayo’s baby shower. They also spent Dominic’s birthday together in Napa, California, and captioned the post as “Lover.”

A month later, The Mistress star told 24 Oras that she was excited about her love life and was not trying to hide it but simply being careful given her past experiences. She also mentioned how they have been friends for years, which blossomed into romance during a random trip to Japan.

She added,

“I wanted to make sure where the relationship is heading first before I made it official."

In January 2022, the pair celebrated their first anniversary together and showered love on each other via social media. However, they kept it low-key until July 2023, when they announced their engagement. Dominic made a surprise proposal during a shooting, and Bea said yes, as evidenced by their black-and-white photos.

In November last year, Bea Alonzo announced that she got Spanish citizenship and built a house in Madrid while on his way to a Europe tour with Dominic. Around the same time, they declared that the wedding plans were underway and would happen in 2024.

Unfortunately, earlier this month, speculation arose that the couple was breaking up when Bea Alonzo was spotted in public without her engagement ring, as per Manila News. She reportedly returned her ring to Roque.