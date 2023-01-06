What did Mark Capps win a Grammy for? Record engineer shot dead by SWAT team in Nashville

Grammy-award-winning record producer Mark Capps was shot and killed by the SWAT team at his home in Nashville on Thursday, January 5, shortly after he was accused of holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. The Hollywood Reporter cited the Metro Nashville Police Department, which said Mark Capps awoke his 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter at 3.00 am. He held them at gunpoint in their home and refused to let them go.

Mark Capps reportedly threatened to kill his wife and daughter if they attempted to make a phone call.

Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters:

“He (Capps) told them if they called someone, he would kill them. They were extremely frightened by him and his actions toward them in not letting them leave.”

As per the police, when Mark Capps fell asleep, his wife and daughter escaped their house and rushed to the Hermitage precinct, informing authorities that they were in fear of Capps. After the complaint, arrest warrants were issued for Capps, and he was charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.

Mark Capps was a four-time Grammy award winner

I'm truly at a loss for words, Mark Capps helped on my album. Mental health is so important. Please pray for the entire Country music and Gospel music industry as it's lost one of its most talented producers to ever work in a studio. If you need to reach out to someone, DO IT.

Mark Capps was a four-time Grammy Award-winning engineer, recorder, and producer. He won Grammy Awards for Best Polka Album in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008, when he was working with the group Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.

The recording engineer came from a well-known family on the Nashville music scene. He was the son of Grand Ole Opry guitarist and Musician Hall of Famer Jimmy Capps, who died in 2020.

As per Capps discography, he had worked with various country and gospel artists since 1987. These included the Dixie Chicks, Neil Diamond, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Brooks & Dunn, Barry Manilow, Chris Young, Aaron Tippin, Conway Twitty, Joe Diffie, the Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich.

A Grammy-winning recording engineer who has worked in the Nashville music scene for 35 years, Mark Capps, was shot and killed by police in Nashville Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson said he was killed by a SWAT team member after he brandished a gun in his doorway,

He also worked with the Gaither Vocal Band, John Michael Montgomery, Kenny Rogers, Donna Summer, The Mavericks, Anita Cochran, Kenny Loggins, Olivia Newton-John, and the Isaacs, among others.

As per his website, his recent projects include albums with artists including Shelly Letterman, Gail Bliss, Brothers of the Heart, Marina Pendleton and Kelly Crabb among others.

Mark Capps was brandishing a gun at the cops

A Hermitage man wanted on outstanding aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges was fatally wounded by a SWAT officer Thursday afternoon after he suddenly opened the front door of his home armed with a pistol.

As per reports, when SWAT officers were sent to Capps’ residence, and approached his house, Capps allegedly opened his front door brandishing a pistol in hand. The officers, as per police spokesman Don Aaron, noted that Capps’ movement posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired, killing Capps immediately at the scene.

News Channel 5 cited Don Aaron, who said:

“Just after the arrest warrants were issued, SWAT was preparing in the event he barricaded himself inside. He came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot."

He further added:

"We have since learned there were cameras monitoring the outside of the home. He may have well seen them outside the residence. They were in SWAT gear and clearly marked to him as members of the police department.”

As per Deadline, Capps shooting came just two days after his brother died.

