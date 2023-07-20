What is the meaning of Harry Styles’ new Daylight music video? Exuberant circus theme explored

Harry Styles gave his fans a cheerful surprise with the release of his new music video for his single Daylight, on July 19. The music video depicts an exuberant tale of life in the circus. This single is a part of the Grammy Award winner's third album called Harry's House.

The English singer had previously teased his fans to build up their anticipation by saying,

"It's a video, just for you."

Daylight follows the quirky life of a circus member (Harry Styles) as he navigates around, showing different tricks of a traveling circus. Harry changes into multiple outfits throughout the clip.

The Story of My Life singer is seen juggling, weight-lifting, and riding a horse. At one point he is even shot out of a cannon as a bird aka Big Birdrry! Needless to say, he gave the fans everything they wanted.

The real story behind Harry Styles' Daylight music video

Harry Styles in his latest single's music video. (Image via YouTube/@HarryStyles)

Fans went wild in May 2022 when photos of Harry Styles in a sparkly yellow outfit with large, feathered wings attached in harness surfaced. The internet inevitably blew up and many Stylers tried to guess what the music video was about.

The Don't Worry Darling actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and shared the meaning behind the song Daylight from his Harry's House album. He said it is written as a "stream of consciousness."

Some fans had linked the Harry Styles music video to Taylor Swift's final song called Daylight in her album Lover as it had the same name.

When Howard Stern asked Styles about a possible connection to his ex's music, he said,

"You are reading too much into it."

He continued with a neutral expression commenting,

“You know I’d love to tell you that you’re spot-on, but you’re not. We will always wonder.”

There was another speculation about Harry's music video, being connected to his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's The Show because of the circus theme. However, there was no connection between the two.

While talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Harry explained the process of making Daylight with his collaborators. The Daylight song was born after Harry Styles and his team pulled an all-nighter to finish the track.

He said,

"We have to find a way to stay awake and finish this because if we all go to bed then this is going to turn out not what it would if we finished it tonight."

The lyrics, "Daylight, you got me calling at all times (Ooh), Ain't gonna sleep till the daylight (Ooh)," fit perfectly with the story.

As Styles added that after finishing the song, they later went to the beach to watch the sunrise.

The small details of Harry Styles' Daylight music video

The Daylight music video had everything. From vibrant hues draping the entire video to the fashion icon's extra and spectacular costume changes.

The first costume showed him emerge down a long topless ladder, wearing a black suit with three big bows in the front. He changed costumes into the viral big Birdrry shooting out of a cannon and flying above the traveling circus.

Styles then took off the feathers and wore the flashy yellow outfit. Finally changing into a black and white puffy outfit with boots for horse riding. All in all, the Daylight music video is a great addition to the Psychedelic Pop, Pop Rock, and Bedroom Pop genres.