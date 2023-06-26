What is Michael Barbour's job title? The Bachelorette season 20 suitor once participated in Black Yacht Weekend

Michael Barbour is one of the suitors set to appear in the upcoming season 20 of The Bachelorette starring Charity Lawson. He is a yacht captain at Meridian Private Yachts, a family-run business, and is set to win Charity's heart. He participated in Black Yacht Weekend to share the message: Boating welcomes all, and often shared glimpses of his life on the yacht on his social media page.

This 28-year-old native of Chicago, Illinois, hopes to have a big family and is eager to start the next chapter of his life.

The Bachelorette season 20 contestant Michael Barbour loves "bringing joy to other people"

Michael began his career as a yacht captain because of his deep love for the open waters and entrepreneurial spirit, which is shared by his uncle Cliff Bishop who is the owner of Meridian Private Yachts.

Michael Barbour currently works at the family-run company, which offers a luxurious experience aboard a 62-foot yacht. While on board, passengers can revel in breathtaking views of Chicago's magnificent skyline and the serene beauty of Lake Michigan.

The visionary behind Meridian Private Yachts is Captain Cliff Bishop, who emphasizes that this experience is accessible to all, regardless of their background. Reflecting on his own humble beginnings, Captain Cliff remarks:

"It's attainable, it can happen. I've come from humble beginnings, and I would have never thought in a million years that I would be standing here interviewing with you with a 62-foot yacht."

Meridian Private Yachts caters to various gatherings, including bachelor and bachelorette parties, weddings, and other special occasions.

Michael, as part of the company actively contributes to creating unforgettable memories for clients and derives immense fulfillment from bringing joy to others. In an interview with CBS Chicago, he explained:

"I love making memories that last — personally. But I get more fulfillment bringing joy to other people and creating those memories for other people."

In addition to his professional endeavors, Michael participated in an event called Black Yacht Weekend, which aims to promote inclusivity. Through this event, he and others showcased that boating is a lifestyle accessible to everyone, regardless of where they come from.

"We are African Americans on the water living a life that was once perceived to be unfathomable. And we think this life is only specifically for the rich and famous, and that regular day-to-day people can't come out here and enjoy the peace, the serenity - everything it is about boating," Michael Barbour said.

The Bachelorette suitor is all set to compete for Charity Lawson's love in the upcoming season 20 of the hit show.

As per his ABC profile, Michael Barbour, who grew up as an only child hopes to have a big family someday and will not shy away from showering his future partner with sentimental gifts. The yacht captain believes that if a woman feels safe and taken care of, her "energy will be reciprocated tenfold."

The Bachelorette fans can watch Michael Barbour try to win Charity over in season 20

