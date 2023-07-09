What is Michael Strahan's net worth? Former NFL player set to host The $100,000 Pyramid 2023

Michael Strahan is currently gearing up to host the 2023 season of the game show The $100,000 Pyramid and fans and viewers are excited to see him take the reins of this iconic game show once again. Former NFL player Michael Strahan is not only known for his successful career in the sports industry but also for his work as a host and actor.

The $100,000 Pyramid is a thrilling word association game show that tests the contestants' ability to think quickly under pressure. It will see celebrities team up with contestants to compete for a chance to win the coveted grand prize of $100,000. The revival of this classic game show began in 2016 and it has been a hit ever since.

The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan's net worth is $65 million

The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 is set to make a comeback. The sixth season, which came to a halt on December 6, 2022, is set to release brand new episodes on Sunday, July 9 at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Each episode of the show will be an hour long, ensuring fans enjoy an evening filled with suspense, laughter, and intense wordplay.

Since the show's return in 2016, Michael Strahan has been the host of The $100,000 Pyramid. Strahan's multifaceted career has showcased his versatility and talent as he effortlessly transitioned from the football field to the television screen.

As an NFL Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan played for the New York Giants throughout his football career before retiring and making a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Strahan's journey to success began on the football field, where he played as a defensive end for the New York Giants for an impressive 14 seasons. His prowess on the field led to numerous accolades.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth stands at $65 million. Apart from his successful career in the sports industry, he worked with Fox NFL Sunday as a football analyst and co-hosted Good Morning America. He also hosted Backyard Stadiums, Live! with Kelly and Michael after he retired as an NFL player. He then released a novel in 2015, titled Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life.

The site reported that Michael Strahan earns about $17 million per year and during his days as an NFL star, he earned over $76.3 million as his salary.

More about The $100,000 Pyramid

The revival of The $100,000 Pyramid premiered in 2016 and has since captured the attention of audiences. The show's popularity lies in its ability to combine classic elements with a modern twist, attracting viewers of all ages.

This season, fans will get to see celebrities including RuPaul, Lauren Lapkus, Steve Schirripa, Loni Love, Deon Cole, D'Arcy Carden, Ken Jennings, Mario Cantone, Brie Bella, Ross Mathews, Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone, Mark Duplass, Yvette Nicole Brown, Larry Wilmore, and Tisha Campbell.

The $100,000 Pyramid revolves around a series of word association puzzles. Each round features a category, and one player from each team acts as the clue-giver while the other tries to guess the word or phrase associated with that category without actually saying the word.

The clue-giver provides verbal clues, trying to help their partner make the correct associations within a time limit. As the rounds progress, the difficulty level increases, adding to the excitement of the challenge.

While the contestants try to figure out how to win the round, Michael Strahan will be sure to entertain the audience with his witty remarks and antics.

Tune in to watch The $100,000 Pyramid season 6 on Sunday, July 9 at 10 pm ET on ABC.

