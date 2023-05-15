What did Michael Zacharias do? Charges against Ohio catholic priest explored

On Friday, May 12, 2023, Ohio Catholic Priest Michael Zacharias was convicted of grooming three victims, of which at least two of whom were minors when the abuse began.

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of child abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

According to USA Today, from 2005 to 2020, Zacharias abused his position in the Catholic Church to traffic young males at Toledo's St. Catherine's Catholic Parish School. He reportedly coerced the children in the school into performing s*x acts with him.

Tommy Richards @tlthe5th testified that he had been victimized by former St. Michael Church pastor Michael Zacharias. Zacharias in 2010 gave the drug-addicted 15-year-old $50 cash – just enough to buy one oxycodone pill and keep excruciating withdrawal illness temporarily at bay – the witness testified. testified that he had been victimized by former St. Michael Church pastor Michael Zacharias. Zacharias in 2010 gave the drug-addicted 15-year-old $50 cash – just enough to buy one oxycodone pill and keep excruciating withdrawal illness temporarily at bay – the witness testified.

According to a statement by the Department of Justice, Michael Zacharias used several methods to exploit the boys. The statement read that he exploited their developing substance abuse issues and waited until they were addicted before he began offering them money for inappropriate acts. Victims said that they also felt pressured to submit to Zacharias' demands as he was an authority figure within the Church.

The charges against the suspect include one count of trafficking of a minor, two counts of trafficking of a minor by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion. The case is currently ongoing.

How did Michael Zacharias traffic people for 15 years?

As per USA Today, Michael Zacharias used his status in the Catholic Church to build ties with his victims and their families. Investigators reported that he became a second father figure for the minor children he exploited due to the spiritual and emotional support he provided. While the official allegations began in the early 2000s, prosecutors believe the Catholic Priest had been partaking in similar crimes since the 90s.

13ABC also reported that one victim told prosecutors he was abused by Michael Zacharias while he was a minor in seminary school. The relationship, which continued into the victim's adulthood, reportedly included several examples of paid physical acts.

The Department of Justice statement described how Zacharias continued to exploit a group of children after discovering their drug use. As the children became increasingly more addicted to opiates, Zacharias told them he would provide money for their drug purchases in exchange for the illicit physical acts. He is also accused of having increasingly inappropriate and personal conversations with the young males.

#groomers #StillNotADragQueen 2/Zacharias met the victims while they were boys St. Catherine’s Catholic Parish school in Toledo and abused his position as a teacher and priest to groom them into adulthood, prosecutors said. 2/Zacharias met the victims while they were boys St. Catherine’s Catholic Parish school in Toledo and abused his position as a teacher and priest to groom them into adulthood, prosecutors said.#groomers #StillNotADragQueen

The statement by the Department of Justice read:

"The victims’ testimony explained how, in varying degrees, they submitted to Zacharias’ commercial sex solicitations because they feared the psychological harm of losing Zacharias as a father figure and friend, losing their connection to the Church and God, and suffering the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal that could be alleviated with the money provided by Zacharias to purchase drugs."

As of now, Michael Zacharias is still officially an ordained priest with the Catholic Church. However, he can no longer officially act as a priest or wear any clerical attire. According to WTOL, after he was arrested in 2020 on allegations of trafficking, the church chose to suspend him, but he has not been officially removed yet.

In an official statement, the Diocese of Toledo said that a governing body within the Roman Catholic Church will oversee Zacharias' case. If he is deemed guilty, he will no longer be permitted to act as a priest.

