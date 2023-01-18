What did Monty Lopez do? Yung Gravy shares Addison Rae's feelings on father's cheating scandal on IMPAULSIVE podcast

Rapper Yung Gravy revealed how TikTok sensation Addison Rae felt about her father Monty Lopez's cheating scandal on a recent episode of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. In the episode, released on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Betty (Get Money) singer discussed his relationship with Rae's mother and his take on the scandal.

Rumors of Lopez cheating on his wife and Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, began in June 2022 when TikTok videos of him flirting with two young women made the rounds on the video-sharing platform.

Matthew Hauri, aka Yung Gravy, made headlines in August 2022 when he divulged that he was planning to get together with Easterling on Jeff Wittek's podcast. He opened up to Paul about this turbulent time, commenting that Addison Rae was mad at her father, stating:

"I mean, from Addison, I think she was more just mad at her dad for being such a f*ckin’ weirdo."

Monty Lopez's cheating videos exposed as Sheri Easterling changed Instagram bio

The controversy surrounding TikTok influencer Monty Lopez began in late June when a user @iamjessk shared a clip showing a woman in a video call with a man with a caption.

"POV: When Addison Rae's dad Facetimes you late at night."

The video was soon deleted. However, another video by user @marling_ surfaced where a woman can be heard stating, "Addison Rae's dad is trying to f*ck me," followed by a clip showing a man, resembling Lopez, touching a woman's behind. The 46-year-old never responded to any of the allegations.

In July, a 25-year-old model, Renee Ash, posted a series of Instagram stories where she claimed she had an affair with Lopez and shared images of her kissing a man who seemed to be Lopez. In an interview with Page 6, Ash explained that she had been dating Lopez since March and was compelled to speak out against him after videos of Lopez grabbing another woman's back went viral. She stated:

"He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together...he told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce."

Around that time, both mother and daughter unfollowed Monty Lopez, and Sheri changed "wife" to "single mom" on her Instagram bio. Sheri released a statement on her Instagram explaining:

"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved... I will be okay. My biggest concern is—and always will be—my children and their fragile hearts and minds.

When Yung Gravy announced his desire to date Sheri, the unhappy father mocked the rapper and challenged him to a boxing match. Hauri however explained

"I'm a grown man. I'm not going to fight you over TikTok drama."

Addison Rae has remained mostly silent about the controversy surrounding father Monty Lopez

Rae has not spoken about her parents' separation or her father's alleged cheating. On June 28, 2022, the influencer shared a non-specific tweet that said she was "struggling."

