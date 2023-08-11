What did Nakia Dorsey do? Georgia man sentenced to life in prison over Homecoming Queen's brutal murder

Nakia Dorsey, a 24-year-old was found guilty on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the killing of a teenage high school student, Jayne Salazar-Chavez. Dorsey reportedly discovered that his girlfriend Jayne, was dating another guy, Brandon Wilson, which allegedly led to the murder. It is worth noting that Wilson was also injured in the shooting that took place in November 2022.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

Nakia Dorsey was found guilty on one count each of felony murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 25 years that will run consecutively.

As mentioned earlier, along with 17-year-old Jayne, Brandon was shot as well when he was struck in the leg by one bullet. The couple went to a gas station after the shooting where police found discovered Jayne lying on the ground. She soon died of the injuries and Brandon was rushed to a local hospital.

Nakia Dorsey received a life imprisonment sentence for the killing of his teenage girlfriend, Jayne Salazar-Chavez

A love triangle took a deadly turn after a boyfriend shot his girlfriend dead and injured the other man as well. Nakia Dorsey fatally shot his girlfriend 17-year-old Jayne and her other boyfriend Brandon Wilson on November 10, 2022.

DeKalb County District Attorney's Office issued a press release after the incident. In the press release, they said that Brandon Wilson, who was serving in the US Army, had come back to surprise his girlfriend Jayne. However, upon returning, he noticed that the teen was "withdrawn." Prosecutors stated that this made Brandon suspicious about Jayne dating someone else and he demanded to look into her cellphone.

When he looked into her phone, he found a "suggestive text" that Nakia Dorsey had sent to Jayne, Fox5 Atlanta reported. This led to Wilson calling Dorsey but also hanging up without saying anything.

The prosecutors said that following this, a call came in on the teen's phone from the same number and Wilson answered. The caller was later identified as Nakia Dorsey and the two argued with each other about who was dating Salazar-Chavez.

Following this, Brandon Wilson and Jayne Salazar-Chavez had gone out. When they returned home a few hours later, they found Nakia Dorsey outside Jayne's house. The press release by the DeKalb County police read that Wilson noticed a red laser shining in his face. He then saw a man in black clothes walk up to the car and pointed a handgun with a laser before opening fire. The press release also said that Wilson turned the car around to leave and the shooter continued to fire at the vehicle.

"In all, 20 bullets pierced the body of the car. Wilson drove to a gas station on Glenwood Road and called 911," the press release added.

The horrific incident was reportedly captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera as well. The victim's mother, Amparo Salazar, broke down in tears when she found out that her daughter had been shot and that Dorsey had been arrested in connection to her death.

"The boyfriend maybe called her. My daughter (was) inside, and then she go outside and no come back. That was terrible," she said.

Dorsey was arrested after law enforcement officers received an anonymous tip

Wilson told investigators that while they sat in his car, Dorsey opened fire at them. He was shot in the leg, while Jayne got struck in the torso and arm. Just a few days after the fatal shooting, authorities received an anonymous tip that led them to look at Nakia Dorsey as the prime suspect in the case. They arrested him on January 12, 2023. Authorities initially could not confirm if there was a link between Nakia Dorsey and the victims.

Law enforcement officers also concluded through his cell phone location, that he was at Jayne's house during the time of the shooting. Finally, on Monday, August 7, 2023, a DeKalb County jury found Dorsey guilty of killing the teenage girl last year.

According to the victim's mother, she planned to join the Army after finishing high school. Jayne Salazar-Chavez was also the homecoming queen at Towers High School in Decatur. An Instagram post was made on the school's official Instagram page with a message from the school principal.

"Rest in Peace our THS Homecoming Queen. Jayne you were such an inspiration and a great student leader. We will miss you my dear," the message read.

The victim was also the leader in her Air Force JROTC program.

"Just want to cry. Just want to cry. Just want to cry. No more buying – everybody – guns. Because now it’s terrible. Especially young people. Because – no have responsibility. And this guy, he shoot my daughter," Amparo Salazar said.

The grieving mother also said that she wished she could save her daughter from the horrific crime. After the guilty verdict came, the judge sentenced Nakia to life imprisonment, and an additional 25 years to run, consecutively.

Gun violence cases are alarmingly increasing in several parts of the country regularly. Just a few days ago, on August 5, 2023, a nine-year-old girl, Serabi Medina was fatally shot by 43-year-old Michael Goodman in Chicago. In a separate incident, on July 31, 2023, a 13-year-old boy shot Sydney Wilson, 23, in New Mexico.