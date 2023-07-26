What is NeNe Leakes’ net worth? RHOA alum reveals that she only earned $10,000 for season 1

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) fan-favorite alum NeNe Leakes recently sat down for a tell-all interview with Carlos King. The first of the two parts of the interview aired on July 25, 2023.

During the segment, the former cast member discussed several things, including how much she earned through the Bravo show, where she currently stands with some of the cast members, and more.

NeNe Leakes' net worth currently stands at $14 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, but it wasn’t until much later on the show that she started bagging some serious cash. The former cast member revealed while in conversation with Carlos King that for the first season of RHOA, she earned only $10,000.

NeNe Leakes opens up about how much money she made during the first three seasons of RHOA

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) cast member NeNe Leakes recently appeared on Carlos King’s Reality with the King podcast, where she opened up about everything related to the show.

In part 1 of the 2-part conversation, Leakes and King covered topics such as the OG cast members, when she thinks the show started changing, which cast members weren’t fit for the show in her opinion, how much money she made, and more.

During the first half of the interview, Carlos asked the RHOA alum about her opinion on when the show started changing. She noted that it was around season 3 or 4 when cast members started trying to push storylines as opposed to what they were really living through.

She noted that several cast members who were originally on the show were actively showcasing their unfiltered selves, but later in the show, new members were "dating" people who they weren’t actually dating.

She said that for the first two seasons, it was all reality, and it wasn’t until season three that the cast started making some money. The podcast host inquired about how much she made during her first season of RHOA, and NeNe Leakes said that she made $10,000 in the first season.

However, she added that it was the $10,000 plus the $5000 the cast earned for filming the reunion alone and that they made "very little money."

"Season one, we didn’t make any money, we filmed that show and it was, we knocked it out of the park and we didn’t get anything, season two, we didn’t get anything," NeNe added.

She further recalled getting paid around $50,000 for RHOA season 2, and during season 3, they got attorneys involved. She added that all the housewives banded together and hired the same attorney, and she recalled getting paid $100,000 after that for the show.

NeNe Leakes noted that at most they earned $150,000 and that she, Sheree Whitfield, and Kim Zolciak were all paid the same.

Carlos further asked the Bravo celebrity if she believed that the RHOA cast getting underpaid was because they were new to the industry and didn’t know better, and she agreed.

"And also, when they said Housewives, we all were real housewives, for real. None of us really worked, our husbands were the ones that were working. We were really housewife stay-at-home moms with the kids" Nene added.

NeNe Leakes noted that they were probably just excited to be out filming and doing something and that she was just happy to be a part of it.

RHOA is currently airing season 15 on Bravo and drops new episodes every Sunday.