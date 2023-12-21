What did NinjaMuffin do? Twitter likes drama and Palestine tweet controversy explored as FNF creator comes under fire 

Friday Night Funkin videogame creator NinjaMuffin recently garnered immense backlash after his old tweets resurfaced online. Netizens have been criticizing the coder for liking several jokes on X (formerly known as Twitter) that were related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains anti-Palestine sentiments. Reader’s discretion is advised.

For those unversed NinjaMuffin, whose real name is Cameron William Taylor, was responsible for writing the code for the Friday Night Funkin game. Along with that, he has also written several songs for the same.

He has also been credited for coming up with the idea of the game and assembling a crew to bring it to life. He frequently updates fans about the game through posting on TikTok.

Now, a tweet dating back to 2021 has been making its rounds on the internet. In the same, NinjaMuffin has an eye-opening light-hearted conversation about Israel and Palestine with another X platform user.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had been deleted from the social networking site.

“No freeing Palestine”: NinjaMuffin’s old tweets resurface online amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

In 2021, NinjaMuffin took to X to converse with platform user @JohnnyUtahNG. The former asked the latter- “does johnnyutah say free Palestine?” In response, the latter said- “and I was gonna buy you a steak tonight… oh look there it goes the free steak vanished”

Cameron William Taylor's Twitter controversy left the internet shocked (Image via X)

As they continued the conversation, Taylor said:

“oh ok!!! no freeing palestine!!! steak pleases steak pleasies !”

The tweet had been deleted on December 19, the same day Taylor took to X to respond to the concerning tweet exchange. He said on the website:

“No memes no jokes no b*llsh*t, do very strongly believe Palestine should be free, and what Israel has been doing is f**ked, horrifying, and heartbreaking.”

NinjaMuffin gets blasted online for liking suggestive pictures of minor animated characters

The same day, X user @Gelzazz took to the site to show a screenshot of one of Taylor’s likes that included him liking an inappropriate picture of animated character Hatsune Miku, who is supposed to be just 16 years old.

X user @spiderfan4635 also took to the social media site to reveal that the aforementioned picture was not the online problematic content piece liked by Taylor.

He had reportedly liked several pieces of artwork that showed minors in suggestive poses. He had also reportedly liked pictures related to inc*est and other problematic scenarios.

This controversy only added fuel to the fire, leading to an extensive discussion about the video game developer online.

“I thought ninjamuffin99 being a weirdo was like common knowledge”: Friday Night Funkin creator garners immense hate online

Several netizens took to the internet to opine on the content creator and discuss the controversy. Many expressed their disappointment in Taylor and also the supposed toxicity in the Friday Night Funkin community. A few tweets online read:

Taylor had not addressed the entire controversy at hand at the time of writing this article.