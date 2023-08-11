What is NoHo 138? HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s controversial condo project explained

HGTV's Flip or Flop season 10 host Tarek El Moussa is in the headlines for his condo project in Los Angeles. Tarek is developing NoHo 138, a luxury condominium complex in North Hollywood. Tarek was also reported to have tried to evict the tenant living in the North Hollywood neighborhood.

This luxury condo was first announced by Tarek in May 2023, when he shared on his Instagram account how important California is to him, mentioning that he grew up here.

Also, he explained how he was planning to develop a new 138-unit apartment building. However, many news stories came out after this regarding this condo project, which caused quite a stir.

Tarek El Moussa's controversial condo development

A subsequent piece of information came in that the previous owner who sold this property to Tarek used "unsafe tactics" to get the tenants to leave the property, according to reports by The Los Angeles Times from August 2023. Based on NoHo 138's website, state the following:

“While the partners of NoHo 138 are aware that the previous owner of the property has been involved with several serious legal matters, the partners of NoHo 138 previously and currently do not have any involvement or relationship with the seller or these matters, nor will they have any relationship in the future following the property transfer.”

Aside from that, it also mentioned:

“Once acquired, TEM Capital, HEM Capital, WJK Development Co., and Pyramid Development Group will sensitively navigate the situation and follow all city guidelines for new developments. Any notices to the tenants were served by the current owner, not by Tarek El Moussa or the partners of NoHo 138.”

The construction of this condo is scheduled to begin in 2024, and the building will be completed in 2026.

The NoHo 138 issue was discussed by Tarek El Moussa

On August 5, 2023, Tarek El Moussa emphasized that the reports regarding his exit strategies of current tenants are untrue and that he is not engaged in any illegal activities. According to US Weekly, he mentioned the following:

“Notices to the tenants were served by the current owner, not by me or the partners of NoHo 138. I am not evicting anyone. We did not issue the Ellis Act relocation documents. The partners of NoHo 138 have attempted to get in touch with the remaining tenants to have an amicable discussion regarding final move-out agreements.”

Additionally, Tarek El Moussa stated:

“The partners of Noho 138 have also reached out to the attorney representing the Hartsook tenants to request assistance in facilitating a meeting between both parties. Our intentions are to work with the tenants to offer a great opportunity for them while helping to improve the neighborhood.”

Tarek El Moussa also highlighted how this project will "boost city tax revenue" along with job opportunities for many people during construction. According to Tarek El Moussa, whatever actions he takes to vacate the property will comply with the law and respect the current residents.

In addition to this, Tarek's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, is also involved in the project. There has been no information regarding whether this project will be featured on the HGTV series Flipping El Moussas.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's show is about their real estate work, where they show their everyday struggles while building their future.

Furthermore, fans can check out all the episodes of Flipping El Moussas on HGTV.