What does OBCD mean on TikTok? Origin of viral slang explained

The slang OBCD has recently caused quite a buzz on TikTok, with many Gen-Z TikTokers frequently using the term. While the earliest use of the phrase can be found in 2008, its use spread in August 2022, thanks to YouTube personality Nikocado Avocado.

The colloquial slang is not an acronym but rather a play on the word obesity with the letters O-B-C-D, sounding like obesity, and OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Urban Dictionary defines the term as:

Literally means obesity. Term is used when one attempts to refer to one's state of obesity without actually saying the word.

The term OBCD went viral when internet personality Nikocado shared a video of himself showing off his neatly arranged pantry and displaying different flavors of noodles on August 5, 2022.

The earliest usage of the phrase OBCD can be found on Twitter

On June 16, 2008, Twitter user Christain Bradford, @greychr, shared a tweet with the phrase that reads:

"Client has free coffee, tea, and diet soft drinks only. Want sugary sodas? Buy one from the machines. Your OBCD connection has been refused."

The earliest known use of the phrase (Image via Twitter/ @greychr)

On August 5, 2022, Nikocado posted a video on his YouTube channel, More Nikocado, where he was seen showing his pantry and acknowledging that he has OCD, which led him to meticulously organize it, stating:

"I identify as rich and I mean, I kind of have OCD."

As Nikocado, who is known for his extreme mukbang videos, continued his cupboard tour, his husband, Orlin Home, who was behind the camera, joked:

"You mean OBCD."

The video went viral and has over a million views.

Just a day after, TikToker @Kltbll shared an edit from the video focusing on the OBCD exchange which went viral. As of today, the clip has 7.5 million views and just under a million likes. The clip was shared with the caption:

"Almost cried while making this."

Nikocado Avacado is known for his extreme eating vlogs as well as his emotional meltdowns online

Ukrainian-American YouTuber and content creator Nicholas Perry, who goes by the moniker Nikocado Avocado, makes mukbang-themed videos. His early videos focused on veganism and vegetarianism but soon transitioned to fast food. He runs six YouTube channels with a combined following of over 5 million.

However, since 2021, his fellow YouTube peers have accused him of abusive behavior. In response, Perry shared a tirade of controversial videos that left many concerned for his mental health.

In 2021, fellow mukbanger Stephanie Soo shared a video titled, "Why I Am Scared of Nikocado Avocado," just days after collaborating together. She accused him of bullying, harassing, and gaslighting her.

Nikocado also shared videos of himself and his husband, Orlin, fighting and verbally abusing each other. Some of the videos include them calling each other "fat" and other hurtful terms.

In October 2021, Perry admitted to having broken ribs as a result of his consumption of large portions of food. This sparked outrage among his followers who criticized him and petitioned to have him barred from the video-blogging platform after concerns over his weight and physical health.

Nikocado is currently active on YouTube and he recently shared a video titled, "EXTREME TAKIS SPICY ZOMBIE FIRE NOODLES • Mukbang & Recipe."

