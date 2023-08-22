What does Oliver Anthony do for a living? Inside the country star's meteoric rise as 'Rich Men North of Richmond' tops Billboard charts

Overnight star and American musician Oliver Anthony's hit song Rich Men North of Richmond reached the first position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first artist to grab the spot with no history on the charts before.

Anthony's blue-collar ballad Rich Men North of Richmond became popular when the former factory worker videotaped himself performing the song and published it on YouTube while working with RadioWV.

The song, which conveys the grievances afflicting the nation, such as homelessness, s*x trafficking, people abusing the welfare system and suicide rates, appeals to working-class communities throughout the United States. In fact, it has been viewed almost 20 million times online and has become a topic of political discussion.

After Zayn, Baauer, Carrie Underwood, Fantasia, and Clay Aiken, Oliver Anthony has become the sixth person in Billboard chart history to have their first solo in the Hot 100 song chart. Rich Men North of Richmond is also the first solo-written song since Glass Animals' 2020 song, Heat Waves, which topped the chart for five weeks from March to April 2022.

Oliver Anthony dropped out of school and worked menial jobs before rising to fame

On August 17, Oliver Anthony took to his Facebook handle and addressed messages and support from his fans over the last week ever since his new song topped the charts. In the lengthy social media post, Anthony said that his stage name is actually not his real but a tribute to his grandfather.

"My legal name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford. My grandfather was Oliver Anthony, and 'Oliver Anthony Music' is a dedication not only to him, but 1930's Appalachia where he was born and raised. Dirt floors, seven kids, hard times."

He added that he is called Chris by his close friends and family. The 31-year-old Farmville, Virginia native was a former factory worker who had fallen on hard times. He left school at age 17 and worked a series of menial industrial positions, most recently in McDowell County, North Carolina, at a paper mill.

"I worked 3rd shift, 6 days a week for $14.50 an hour in a living hell."

In 2013, he suffered a devastating skull injury which forced him to move back to Virginia. The injury took over six months to recover before Oliver could go back to work again.

In 2014, he went into industrial production and claims witnessing the terrible tales of employees who are "damn tired of being neglected, divided and manipulated" has driven his music. Anthony claims he still resides in a 27-foot camper with a canvas on the roof, despite rejecting lucrative recording contracts and accumulating legions of regular admirers.

In the same post, Oliver Anthony revealed that he got blank stares after he rejected multi-million dollar deals because he never wanted to be a full-time musician.

"I don't want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don't want to play stadium shows, I don't want to be in the spotlight."

The 31-year-old revealed that the reason behind penning down his music was his depression and mental health.

"These songs have connected with millions of people on such a deep level because they're being sung by someone feeling the words in the very moment they were being sung. No editing, no agent, no bulls**t. Just some idiot and his guitar. The style of music that we should have never gotten away from in the first place."

Anthony's rapid stardom occurred as he rode the tide of country music's comeback in America. His chart-topping single has been competing for the Billboard No. 1 place alongside Taylor Swift, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.