What is Oliver Steele currently doing? American Idol season 21 contestant defends judge Katy Perry

American Idol contestant Oliver Steele, who reached the top 8 singers, is defending popular star and judge Katy Perry. Amid speculations of Perry leaving the show because of her behavior in season 21, Oliver praised Katy for always looking “into my soul” and helping him overcome his “troubles” and struggles.

Steele is currently working on some new songs, which are expected to be released on Spotify and Apple Music. He is also grieving the death of one of his father's best friends, Ernie Aguilar, who was shot in Nashville on May 27, 2023, as reported by heavy. No motive for the shooting has been released as yet.

In a recent Instagram post, the 25-year-old singer also said that Katy was “not a bully” and she does not “shame people.” This was in reference to a joke by Perry which was deemed as mom shaming by some. Steele mentioned how he was nervous throughout the competition and how Katy always had the ability to tell him what was holding him back.

He added:

“It’s one thing to teach someone to believe in their ability, which the judges are fabulous at. Katy reminded me to believe in who I am as an artist.”

Oliver also said that Katy inspired him to take on challenges that made him uncomfortable, which helped him exceed his limitations. He thanked her for everything she did for him during the competition.

What did Katy Perry say on American Idol season 21?

Katy Perry recently faced a lot of backlash when she made fun of a contestant, Sara Beth Liebe, for having too many kids, which many saw as mom-shaming. Later on, Katy herself tried to convince Sara not to quit the show post-Hollywood Week for the sake of her children.

She also advised Nutsa, known for deep voice, to keep her tone down while performing, after which the audience booed her for the first time in the history of American Idol.

While announcing the top 20 contestants, Perry was shocked after realizing that her favorite contestants did not make the cut and accidentally forgot to give feedback to Wé Ani, who did reach the top spot.

What did Sara Beth Liebe say about the mom-shaming incident?

People @people 'American Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe Calls Judge Katy Perry's 'Mom-Shaming' Joke 'Hurtful' 'American Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe Calls Judge Katy Perry's 'Mom-Shaming' Joke 'Hurtful' https://t.co/OIu0cSjxEp

During her audition, Liebe shocked the audience by announcing that she had three kids at the young age of 25, prompting Katy to say:

"Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much."

Sara made a Tik-Tok on the same, where she said that the whole situation was very “hurtful” and that “mom-shaming is super lame.” She did not seem angry in the next episodes during her performance and was concentrating on her “music.”

She also clarified that her quitting American Idol for the sake of her children was not a “ploy” and she did not use the situation to get “15 minutes of fame or whatever the hell everyone is saying.”

Who is Oliver Steele?

25-year-old Oliver Steele is the son of popular singer-songwriter Toby Steele. He is from Nashville, Tennessee, and has two sisters. Steele attended the Mount Juliet High School and has been singing since he was a kid. His most popular song is Too Soon, which is available on Spotify.

Oliver impressed the American Idol judges with his father’s favorite song Change The World and even won the golden ticket, but failed to win the season.

Fans can watch all the episodes of American Idol season 21 on Hulu.

