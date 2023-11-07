What is Photokeratitis? Bored Ape Yacht Club eye damage incident explained

More than a dozen people reported contracting eye and skin irritation at Yuga Labs’ ApeFest in Hong Kong. The party is held for Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT owners. Following the event, many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to claim that they were experiencing loss of sight and a burning sensation among other symptoms.

Meanwhile, the organization recently released a statement to announce that they have contacted those who are suffering, as per The Guardian.

The ApeFest was held between November 3 and November 5 in Hong Kong. Videos and pictures of the event which made it online showed crowds of people dancing under bright UV lights.

Later, several attendees took to the internet to announce that they had fallen ill after attending the event. One of them, the founder and CEO of Birb Nest, Adrian Zduńczyk, took to the social networking site to state that he had “almost lost sight,” adding:

“Go get your eyes checked. You’ve likely most literally got your eyes burnt with UV like I did.”

He went on to share that the doctors diagnosed him with photokeratitis.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, photokeratitis is a painful eye condition that occurs when one gets exposed to ultraviolet rays either from the sun or man-made sources. This can lead to one’s eyes getting sunburned. The condition mostly affects one’s cornea and the conjunctiva.

X user @CryptoJune777, who also attended the ApeFest events, stated that they “had so much pain” and that their “whole skin burned.” X user @aegas_ms also took to the social networking site to share that they were experiencing the same symptoms like others who were present at the Bored Ape fest.

What are the causes of photokeratitis revealed as attendees of the Bored Ape fest report symptoms

Photokeratitis can not only be caused from the sun, but also its reflection from sand, ice, water and snow.

Continuous exposure to the strong rays can lead to the burning of the retina. A few other symptoms one might experience include headaches, tearing, blurriness, pain, redness, swelling, sensitivity to bright light, seeing halos, and more.

The condition often goes away on its own.

For relief, one can also place a cold washcloth on their eyes, take pain relievers that have been recommended by the ophthalmologists, use artificial tears or use prescribed eye antibiotics.

To avoid photokeratitis, people must always wear eye protection that blocks out about 99% of harmful UV radiation.

Bored Ape Yacht Club releases statement

Following reports of many experiencing symptoms of photokeratitis, Bored Ape Yacht Club released a statement on their X account, stating that they were “proactively” contacting the people affected. They added that “much less than 1% of those attending and working the event had these symptoms.”

Bored Ape also encouraged those who were affected to “seek medical attention.” In a statement to The Verge, Yuga Labs estimated that only 15 people had fallen ill. They said that this number was “less than 1% of the approximately 2,250 event attendees and staff.”