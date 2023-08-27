What is Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain all about? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will be released on November 17, 2023, on Peacock. The film features the SNL trio of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy (collectively known as Please Don’t Destroy) in main roles along with several other popular faces.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on August 18, 2023. However, it was delayed to accommodate another Universal project.

Apart from Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain stars Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, Sunita Man, and Conan O’Brien.

Everything you need to know about Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Please Don’t Destroy, which consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, was formed in New York City in 2017. The trio gradually rose to fame after creating several comedy shows and skits on YouTube, TikTok, and X.

In 2021, they were hired by Saturday Night Live where they made extremely rapid progress by producing their own digital prerecorded videos. They even recorded a song titled Three Sad Virgins with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift.

In the new film, the comedic trio will venture into the woods in pursuit of a hidden treasure, only to encounter all sorts of obstacles along the way, from hairless bears to desperate park rangers to cult leaders.

In a recent interview with EW, Paul Briganti, the film's director expressed how glad he was to work with the comedy trio. He said:

"They have this group chemistry that feeds off each other. They're so happy when they're together. That is sort of the core and the warmth of the movie."

Conan O’Brien will play Ben Marshall's father in the upcoming film. In addition, Conan will also be the trio's on-screen boss.

A synopsis of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

The official synopsis of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain reads:

"John Goodman narrates the adventure of Ben, Martin, and John, three childhood friends turned deadbeat co-workers, who fend off hairless bears, desperate park rangers (Meg Stalter and X Mayo), and a hypocritical cult leader (Bowen Yang) in the hopes of finding a priceless treasure, only to discover that finding the treasure is the easiest part of their journey. Oh, and Conan O'Brien plays Ben’s dad in it."

Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall serve as the writers for the project, with Paul Briganti taking on the role of director. Although this may be Briganti's directorial debut, he brings with him years of valuable experience. From 2016 to 2022, Paul held the position of segment director for Saturday Night Live. Additionally, he has directed episodes for various shows including Chad, Adam Ruins Everything, and At Home with Amy Sedaris.

The official producers of Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain include Jimmy Miller and Judd Apatow.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain will be released on November 17, 2023, only on Peacock.