What did Rachel Thomas do? Charges explored as Scott County deputy arrested over domestic assault

On Wednesday, July 5, 27-year-old Scott County deputy Rachel Thomas was detained for allegedly assaulting her mother. According to WVLT, Thomas attempted to leave her home while intoxicated, but her mother refused to give her the car keys. Thomas was consequently arrested and charged with domestic assault against a family member.

Rachel Thomas was detained at Tennessee's Scott County detention center on a mandatory 12-hour hold before subsequently being released on a $1000 bond. The domestic assault case is currently under investigation by the Oneida Police Department.

Scott County authorities respond to the allegations against Rachel Thomas

According to Scott County Sheriff Brian Keeton, his office was notified of the domestic assault allegations by the Oneida Police Department. Deputy Rachel Thomas is currently on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Authorities are expected to conduct an internal review, ultimately determining Thomas' future as a police officer.

Sheriff Keeton commented on the case:

"We in no way condone this behavior and will not tolerate this alleged unlawful action. We don't for the general public nor will we for anyone in our profession. We appreciate the cooperation and professionalism of the Oneida Police Department and will work with and be available to any needs or requests."

Keeton also clarified that Rachel Thomas' status as a deputy officer will not influence the case.

“This incident, arrest and the incarceration of Thomas has been and will be treated in a manner in which is conducive to any other individual who may face the same or similar arrest and charge," he said.

According to McEvoy criminal law, if convicted of domestic assault charges in Tennessee, the perpetrator could face up to 11 months and 29 days in prison. Further details of Rachel Thomas' trial date have not been released.

Domestic violence statistics among American law enforcement officers

As per The Atlantic, research indicates that families in law enforcement communities are twice as likely to experience violence at home. In many cases where officers are being investigated for domestic violence, according to a report by the National Center for Women and Policing, their fellow cops handle the case informally. As a result, it is less likely that a formal charge sheet will be filed.

Reviewing the study referred to by The Atlantic Magazine, Relevant Magazine discussed what constitutes domestic assault in the context of the report. The report referred to domestic assault as any action against a family member that could be interpreted as violent. This included throwing something at your family member, pushing them, or slapping them.

In a separate study, The Voice of San Diego reported that 84 police officers faced domestic violence charges but managed to plead down. In the majority of cases, they were accused of hitting children. Nearly 50% of the cases were not publicized. The study noted that police officers were less likely to lose their jobs when domestic violence incidents were not covered by the media.

Lt. Chris Durham, a law enforcement spokesperson, condemned violence among officers.

“To me it’s embarrassing. It’s our fundamental job to help and serve others. …You don’t deserve to wear my uniform if you’re not going to do the basics,” Durham said.

The case against Rachel Thomas is currently ongoing. The deputy has not commented on the allegations.

