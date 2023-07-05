What did RHOA alum Eva Marcilla’s estranged husband Michael Sterling plead "not guilty" to? Details explored

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Eva Macilla’s estranged husband Michael Sterling has been making the rounds on social media recently as news broke that he has a DUI charge against him.

In February 2022, Sterling was arrested in Sandy Springs, Georgia, after he was involved in a late-night car crash. Since the accident, the reality star is fighting a civil suit filed against him by Kody Clark and Lauren Hammett, whose car Sterling crashed into.

The two allege that Sterling was driving under the influence, however, he lawyer denied the claims and stated that he was fully oriented and awake.

Sterling was arraigned in April 2023, where he pled “not guilty” in Fulton County State Court on charges such as driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, and reckless driving.

RHOA alum Eva Marcilla’s estranged husband Michael Sterling faces another lawsuit amidst divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum Eva Marcilla and Michael Sterling are currently in the process of getting a divorce after being together for four years. However, this is not the only lawsuit that Sterling, who is a lawyer himself is currently dealing with.

In April 2022, the reality star and attorney was in a late-night fender bender. He was driving a 2011 Ford Mustang GT and slammed into a 2014 Toyota Camry that was being driven by Kody Clark with Lauren Lauren Hammett occupying the passenger seat.

Kody Clark filed a suit against the RHOA alum, in which he stated that Sterling was in an adjacent lane on the highway when he slammed directly into the rear of his car. The impact of the crash caused the car to spin out of control and collide with a concrete median on the right side of the road.

Kody and Lauren further claim that the Atlanta-based attorney was driving recklessly and “following too closely.” They stated in the suit that Sterling was negligent, unlawful, and careless in operating his automobile and was “driving under the influence.” They claim that they suffered injuries, and medical bills which amount to $2,000.

At the time of the accident, Sterling called the RHOA alum instead of his lawyer. According to reports gathered by Radar Online, the police officer told Eva Marcilla that her husband was under arrest but let her speak to him briefly.

Through his lawyers, the Bravo star pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges of “driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, and reckless driving.”

Sterling’s lawyer wrote a letter to the prosecutors in April 2022 which included a medical report of the night of the accident which stated that he was taken to the emergency room post the collision where an independent examination was performed.

According to the letter the medical professional’s report stated that “despite injection of his eyes, he otherwise does not have any slurred speech or inebriation at this time."

"There was no odor or smell of alcohol in the medical report” claimed Sterling's lawyer.

The letter opened up about the RHOA cast member’s husband being diagnosed with conjunctival edema, due to which his eyes appeared glossy and red.

RHOA is currently on air with season 15 and airs episodes every Sunday on Bravo.

