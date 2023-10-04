What did Richard Bailey Granger do? Charges explored as former Alabama teacher arrested over abuse allegations

Former middle school teacher, Richard Bailey Granger was reportedly accused of s*xual assault. The incident was first reported back in December 2022, however, the arrest took place on Monday, October 2, 2023. The former teacher was taken into custody on a fugitive arrest warrant, while he was in Florida.

Shortly after the allegations came to light, authorities identified the suspect, Richard Bailey Granger. He allegedly has several s*x crime-related charges against him, including sod*my. Further details about the allegation against him are currently unavailable and details about the indictment against him are also awaited.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual abuse and harassment. Readers' discretion is advised.

Richard Bailey Granger, a former teacher at Bay District Schools, was arrested on Monday and charged with seven counts of first-degree s*xual abuse

A former teacher of Bay District Schools, Richard Bailey Granger, was arrested in Florida on October 2, on a fugitive arrest warrant. This came after a victim's allegations against him in December 2022 were investigated for several months.

During the investigation, Granger reportedly left the city of Helena. He is now awaiting his extradition after his arrest in Florida. After digging into Granger's past, it was revealed that he had been working as a teacher at Helena Middle School. According to the Shelby County School District, Granger resigned back in July 2021. Law enforcement officials have, however, mentioned that the charges are possibly not related to Helena Middle School.

After months of investigation, the Shelby County grand jury indicted Granger in August. He was allegedly charged with two counts of first-degree sod*my and seven counts of first-degree s*xual abuse, as per a report by CBS. He was employed by Bay District Schools, however, the school authorities confirmed that he is no longer an employee there.

Granger was arrested on October 2. (Image via X/@draintheswamps7)

Bay District Schools also issued a statement after the allegations became public and said:

"We are aware of the arrest of a former teacher in Alabama on some serious charges and want our community to know that while this person was employed by Bay District Schools for the 2022-2023 school year, he resigned at the end of that school year and is no longer employed by us."

The school authorities also mentioned that they are aware of the allegations and arrest of the ex-teacher, and also said that he doesn't work there anymore. As per WJHG, Deputy Jake Navarro of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said:

"He's being charged with being a fugitive from justice, which means he had a warrant in that area, and then fled the area, came here, where we found him and picked him."

The former teacher is currently detained by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and will remain there until he is shifted to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Helena Police Department, the accusations are related to incident(s) that took place when Richard Bailey Granger was residing in Helena.

The investigation is currently ongoing and further details are awaited.