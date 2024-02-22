What role does Jenna Ortega play in Beetlejuice 2? Details explored 

Beetlejuice 2, the sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, is coming to the big screen this fall. More than 25 years after the debut of Burton's cult classic, the iconic director is helping develop the story for a long-awaited sequel.

The movie was officially announced in May 2023 along with some casting details. It was announced that Catherine O’Hara would reprise her role as Delia and she would be joined by Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, for the upcoming sequel.

Jenna Ortega has established herself as a household name in the horror franchise with Wednesday and there is no stopping her as she launches herself into the horror genre with another feature, Beetlejuice 2.

Who does Jenna Ortega star as in Beetlejuice 2?

Jenna Ortega is reuniting with Wednesday director Tim Burton for Beetlejuice 2 where she will play Lydia's daughter. She was first rumored to have signed on for the role in March 2023 and it was made official two months later.

In the original film, Lydia Deetz is the daughter of Charles Deetz and step-daughter of Delia Deetz. She created and defined the image of the "goth girl". Lydia was the only one who could see the ghosts of Barbara and Adam Maitland and Beetlejuice in the original movie. The character was played by Winona Ryder and she will reprise her role for the sequel.

Set photographs from Beetlejuice 2 show Ortega's character in a wedding dress, teasing a potential marriage plot. While no plot details have been released regarding the same, it may be speculated that Ortega’s character may end up being persuaded into marriage with somebody associated with Beetlejuice himself. It may also be that the marriage plot is brought in as the opportune moment for Beetlejuice to strike again after escaping his imprisonment at the end of the original Beetlejuice.

Nothing regarding the details of Ortega's character has been revealed yet and we have to wait for the movie to release on September 6, 2024, to know more.

Jenna Ortega has defined herself as the emerging face of the horror genre

After her titular role in Netflix's Wednesday, Ortega has become typecast as the moody goth-girl horror protagonist and she is utilizing her reputation well by landing herself a leading role in the sequel to the Tim Burton cult classic Beetlejuice. She has also starred in slasher horror films Scream, X, and Scream VI, for which she gained considerable popularity. Her role as Wednesday Addams landed her nominations at the Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

However, Ortega has not always been the goth girl she is recognized as now. Previously she played the role of young Jane in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin, Harley Diaz in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle, and Ellie Alves in You season 2.

Beetlejuice 2: What do we know?

Along with Ryder, Beetlejuice 2 will be returning with Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci. Among the new additions are Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. Sadly, former cast members from the original movie, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, will not return as Adam and Barbara Maitland for the sequel.

Watch this space for more updates on Beetlejuice 2.

