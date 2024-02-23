What role did John Savident play on Coronation Street? Details explored as actor passes away at 86

Popular British soap opera Coronation Street actor John Savident recently passed away at the age of 86. He is known most prominently for his role as Fred Elliott on the ITV series. The news was confirmed by his agent, leading to a range of tributes from his past colleagues.

As per the BBC, the statement from Savident's agent said,

"He was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

Known for a heartwarming personality and a larger-than-life presence, Savident was one of the obvious fan-favorite characters from the series, which he had been effectively a part of since back in 1994. The series, which has been running since way back in 1960, saw Elliott take on a role that fit in perfectly with his personality.

Fred Elliot is a larger-than-life butcher on the show, known for his hilariously booming voice and unique, almost weird mannerisms that made him an endearing figure in the eyes of Coronation Street’s long-term fans.

John Savident played Fred Elliot in Coronation Street

Fred Elliott was effectively a larger-than-life presence on the show. He was a local butcher and a recurring character who would regularly bring comic relief to the otherwise dramatic series. In addition to being known for his hilarious voice, he was also regularly seen on humorous romantic adventures, which in particular would lead to a number of hilarious situations.

Elliot also showed a distinct Mr. Bean-style mannerism, which set him out as a unique character. In addition to the way the role was written, it was John Savident’s utterly impressive comic timing that had made his presence a joy to behold for fans for more than three decades.

Savident portrayed Elliot for 12 years, until 2006. As per Digital Spy, the actor decided to leave the ITV soap opera as he wanted to spend more time with his family in Hertfordshire. His character died of a stroke on the day he was supposed to marry Bev Unwin (Susie Blake), as per the BBC.

His Coronation Street co-star Sue Nicholls, who played Audrey Roberts, paid tribute to him and said,

"My memories of working with you dear John on the street are a joy, and always will be. God bless you and thank you for being in my life. Much love to you and your friends and family."

Executive Producer Ian Macleod said the following on behalf of the ITV show:

"Everyone at Coronation Street is deeply saddened to learn of John Savident's death. As Fred Elliott, John firmly established himself in the pantheon of Coronation Street greats. His peerless comic timing, combined with a deep pathos arising from his outstanding dramatic skill, made Fred an unforgettable, iconic character that provided great joy to viewers for many years."

Other than Coronation Street, Savident's was seen in films and shows like Yes, Minister, Doctor Who, and A Clockwork Orange, among others.

As per the Daily Mail, John Savident is survived by his wife, Rona Hopkinson, their children, Romany and Daniel, and several grandchildren.