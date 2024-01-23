What did the Royal Bride wear for Prince of Brunei's wedding? Look decoded

Prince of Brunei Abdul Mateen formally married his wife, Anisha Rosnah, on January 16, completing their royal wedding. On January 14, 2024, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei's son, Prince Abdul Mateen, married Yang Mulia Dayang Anisha Rosnah binti Adam. The bride is the granddaughter of an advisor to Brunei's king, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Anisha Rosnah, aka the Royal Bride, wore an awe-inspiring all-white wedding gown for her wedding. Prince shared the images of his wedding on his Instagram account.

More details about the Royal bride's look

The newlyweds, Prince of Brunei, 32, and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, 29, staged their first post-marriage public appearance on January 14 in a parade through Bandar Seri Begawan, the ordinarily quiet city, which attracted thousands of spectators.

Anishah's final bridal gown was a captivating custom creation that left attendees in awe at the couple's wedding reception. The ten-day-long event featured a series of spectacular outfits, with distinguished guests from around the world in attendance.

Anisha, exuding a timeless charm, adorned the event in a dazzling gown, accompanied by her newlywed partner. The gown worn by the royal bride was a stunning creation, with a high, scooped neckline, long sleeves, and a fishtail skirt that flowed elegantly. The rippling train added an extra touch of glamour, leaving guests in fascination.

Anisha, at 29, looked stunning in the intricately embellished bridal gown, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. Her selection of an ivory gown beautifully matched the luxurious setting of the event, introducing her as the embodiment of everlasting grace as she began this new phase of her life with the charming Prince of Brunei.

Anisha's bridal ensemble demonstrated a unique and innovative approach to fashion, as she caught everyone's attention during the extravagant royal wedding celebrations.

Anisha conveyed her splendid sense of style with a collection of stunning diamond accessories, including earrings, necklaces, and a beautifully crafted unconventional bouquet adorned with gem embellishments.

The highlight of her ensemble was the exquisite wedding tiara, crafted by Flower Diamond, originally created for Princess Azemah, sister of Prince Mateen. The tiara showcased a remarkable display of 838 diamonds with a combined weight of 132 carats, featuring a variety of cuts.

This gorgeous headpiece was crafted by Singapore jeweler Flower Diamond, with an estimated value of £10 million (approximately $12.7 million).

The wedding dress worn by Princess Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah at the wedding reception after her marriage to the Prince of Brunei was designed by Zuhair Murad, a renowned Lebanese designer. The designer's official page on Instagram shared some pictures along with the following caption:

“At the Royal Wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei to Anisha Rosnah, the bride wore a custom ZUHAIR MURAD gown in celebration of the special occasion. The House wishes luck and happiness to the beautiful couple.”

The royal throne hall of Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan hosted the wedding reception, aka the Royal Bersanding Ceremony. Global leaders such as the King and Queen of Malaysia, the Royals of Bhutan, the heads of state of Indonesia and the Philippines, the PM of Singapore, and royal guests and leaders from the Middle East and other regions of the globe witnessed the royal wedding.

The famous Prince of Brunei was perhaps the most eligible bachelor in Asia until he formally married Anisha Rosnah, the daughter of a wealthy Bruneian family. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, who was once the wealthiest man in the world and is now the world's longest-reigning king, is Mateen's father.