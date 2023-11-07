What did Rupi Kaur say about the Biden administration? Ethnicity explored as poet turns down Diwali invitation over its response to Gaza

On Monday, November 6, Canadian-Indian poet, Rupi Kaur turned down her invitation to the Biden administration's Diwali celebrations that Vice President Kamala Harris was hosting on November 8. Kaur chose to decline due to the Biden administration's stand on the Israel-Hamas conflict. She said in a tweet posted on Monday:

"I decline any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children."

Rupi Kaur also released a social media statement in which she pointed out that the festival of Diwali represented the opposite of what the Biden administration was doing to Palestine. Kaur proclaimed that she wouldn't allow her likeness as a Sikh woman to be used in "whitewashing" the actions of the administration.

The poet vociferously declined her invitation (Image via X)

"I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression"-Rupi Kaur

From making the Forbes 30 under 30 list to being regarded as "Writer of the Decade" by the New Republic, Rupi Kaur carries with her an impressive bag of achievements. Her 2014 self-published debut poetry collection, milk and honey, even became the highest-selling poetry of all time, surpassing Odyssey by Homer.

Born in Hoshiarpur in Punjab, India, in 1992, Kaur was born into a Sikh family that immigrated to Canada when she was only four. According to a Globe and Mail article, Kaur's father had immigrated due to sectarian violence. After moving around in Canada, the family eventually settled in Brampton.

In her unique style of poetry, Rupi Kaur only uses lowercase and periods. She explained on her official website that this choice visually symbolizes the equality she envisions in the world, drawing inspiration from the Punjabi Gurmukhi script where there are no lower or upper case letters. The Gurmukhi script also has no punctuation distinctions, except periods, which she uses as:

"A visual manifestation and ode to my identity as a diasporic Punjabi Sikh woman. It is less about breaking the rules of English (although that’s pretty fun) but more about tying in my own history and heritage within my work."

Rupi Kaur is well known for exploring the themes of love, loss, family, trauma, feminity, and the struggles of migration. She has shown her support for Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. She has constantly shared tweets and news stories condemning the actions of Israel and showcasing the plight of the Palestinian people.

On Monday, Rupi Kaur released a tweet revealing that she had declined the Biden administration's invitation to attend the Diwali celebrations hosted by United States Vice President Kamala Harris due to the Biden administration's treatment of Palestine in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Kaur also released a social media statement that read:

"I'm surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali, when their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represent the exact opposite of what this holiday means to many of us,"

She detailed the significance that Diwali had in Hindu and Jain traditions in being the celebration of "righteousness over falsehood" and "knowledge over ignorance." She also talked about the Sikh tradition of Bandi Chor Divas, celebrated during Diwali. She stated:

"I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression,

Kaur lashed out against the American government by claiming that they were funding the bombardment of Gaza and continuing to "justify the genocide against Palestinians." She condemned the United States' decision to reject the "call for a humanitarian ceasefire" demanded by many prominent countries and organizations, including the United Nations and Red Cross.

She talked about the sheer amount of Palestinian women and children killed in the conflict and Israel's alleged war crimes like the use of the Phosphorus bomb. She urged the South Asian community to hold the Biden administration accountable. She declared:

"As a Sikh woman, I will not allow my likeness to be used in whitewashing this administration's actions. I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population—50% of whom are children."

Rupi Kaur pointed out that people cannot remain silent "just to get a seat at the table" to make change from the inside, as there was no "magical change" that would happen from the inside. She called on the people to be brave and not be tokenized by "their photo-ops." She said:

"The privilege we lose from speaking up is nothing compared to what Palestinians lose each day because this administration rejects a ceasefire."

She further implored:

"When a government's actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice. Do not be afraid. Stand with the world and demand a humanitarian ceasefire."

Rupi Kaur ended the statement by asking people to speak up, sign petitions, attend protests, boycott, and call up representatives and ask them to stop the genocide.