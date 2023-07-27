What is a SCIF? Major takeaways from David Grusch's explosive UFO hearing explored

On Wednesday, July 26, David Grusch, the former US Air Force Intelligence official, was present as the key witness of the Congressional UFO hearing conducted by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. During the session, David Grusch claimed under oath that the US government has been carrying out a “multi-decade” program focused on collecting and attempting to reverse engineer crashed UFOs.

Grusch, who was in charge of analyzing unexplained anomalous phenomena or unidentified aerial phenomena (both UAP in short and terms the US government uses in place of UFOs) until June 2023 within the US Department of Defense, stated that he was allegedly denied access to secret government UAP programs.

A netizen pointing out that David Grusch demanded to speak in a SCIF in order to provide further details. (Image via Twitter/Who is Axelrod)

He also added how he has faced “very brutal” retaliation following his allegations last month that the US Federal government maintains a discreet UAP recovery program and is in possession of “non-human” spacecraft and “dead pilots.”

Furthermore, he said that he could not publicly elaborate on some aspects of his claims, but was willing to offer more details to government officials within a SCIF.

SCIF stands for Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility and is used by the US government to discuss and process classified information.

David Grusch is willing to talk inside a SCIF that prevents outside surveillance and spying

Despite his recent claims, David Grusch was unwilling to provide exact details during the Congressional UFO hearing that happened on Tuesday. In fact, he went on record to say that he is open to giving out specifics only inside a SCIF.

A SCIF, as already mentioned before, is a sensitive compartmented information facility that is nothing but a secure place inside a building classified information can be looked at and discussed, without worrying about outside surveillance and spying.

A SCIF is used by all kinds of US government agencies such as the military (Army, Navy, Air Force), national security/ national defense, and intelligence such as the FBI, CIA, Homeland Security, Secret Service, and NSA among others.

A SCIF can be permanent, such as the Situation Room in the White House. It can also be temporary and is used by government officials and lawmakers while traveling and in hotels.

The technical and security aspects of SCIF are overseen by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which sets down strict guidelines for the same. For instance, the elimination of windows inside a SCIF, its preferable location underground, acoustic protection, and soundproof walls are some of the key requirements of a SCIF.

The most recent example is former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where a SCIF was specially set up when he took office in 2017. He used it to monitor many important incidents, such as the Syrian Cruise Missile Attack of April 2017. It was eventually removed after his presidency.

In brief, exploring David Grusch’s explosive congressional UFO hearing

On Tuesday, as part of the congressional hearing on UFOs, David Grusch not only said that the US government runs a “multi-decade” program to collect and reverse engineer crashed UFOs, but also mentioned how he was repeatedly denied access to such secret programs.

He also informed lawmakers that “non-human biologics" had been recovered by the government from alleged crash sites, although he specified that has never seen an alien aircraft or alien body himself.

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen



The idea of UFOs and aliens isn’t frightening to me, but the idea that they could exist and that they could be trying to harm humanity is very… pic.twitter.com/WT0d3cmoIm Breaking: Former US Intelligence agent David Grusch, while testifying to Congress in the UFO hearings, just scared the crap out of me.The idea of UFOs and aliens isn’t frightening to me, but the idea that they could exist and that they could be trying to harm humanity is very… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Grusch also added how “people who have been harmed or injured” in efforts to hide classified information from the UFO programs. He even clarified that his claims are based on “extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials” (with more than 40 witnesses within a span of four years) and that the federal government was trying to cover up its UAP programs, the existence of which he was “absolutely certain” of.

To back up the claims of David Grusch, there were other witnesses present at the hearing, including David Fravor and Ryan Graves. The former is an ex-navy commander who claimed that he saw strange objects in the sky while on a training mission in 2004, while the latter, a retired navy pilot said that he spotted UAPs off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean “every day for at least a couple years.”

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee pic.twitter.com/OW29u1YtEm UFO whistleblower David Grusch confirms under oath that the u.s government has non human bodies (Aliens) & ufos in their possession

As per Graves, the sightings were “not rare or isolated” and were rather being monitored by government aircrews and even commercial pilots. Graves is the founder of a UAP non-profit named Americans for Safe Aerospace.

Interestingly, The Pentagon has denied all of David Grusch’s claims, while a spokesperson from the US Department of Defense told The Guardian that so far, no information has been discovered. They said:

“Any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently have not been traced.”

CC @christiancoma It absolutely blows my mind that David Grusch revealed UNDER OATH to Congress that we have acquired spacecraft and biologics of nonhuman origin. In my opinion, this is the most important news we can receive as humans on Earth confirming extraterrestrials. How is this not bigger!?

Earlier in June, David Grusch claimed during a NewsNation interview that anonymous officials told him that the US federal government maintains highly-secretive UFO recovery programs and has been concealing proof of alien life and aircraft from Congress.

The “whistleblowing” almost immediately prompted an investigation led by a Republican-led oversight committee called House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.