What is Shark Week 2023 all about? Shows, celebrities, and schedule explored

Shark Week is more than just a television event as it has already become a cultural phenomenon.

With millions of viewers tuning in, it has become a highly anticipated annual celebration of sharks and their fascinating world. The week-long extravaganza will give fans a unique opportunity to witness some of the most thrilling and educational shark-related content.

For the 35th year of Shark Week, Discovery Channel had yet again pulled out all the stops to bring fans closer to these enigmatic creators than ever before.

Shark Week 2023 promises to be one of a kind experience, with researchers taking the viewers on a journey to explore the hidden lives of these apex predators. From breathtaking feeding frenzies to mysterious disappearances, this year's lineup is packed with extraordinary shows that will definitely leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Shark Week 2023 starts on Sunday, July 23, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel, each night through July 29, 2023.

Jason Momoa is all set to host Shark Week 2023

The week-long shark affair is coming back with the host who's a natural fit for the occasion—the ocean-loving actor, Jason Momoa. Best known for his iconic roles as Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Momoa's passion for the ocean runs deep. He is the fan-favorite choice to take the viewers on a thrilling journey into the underwater world of sharks.

Shark Week 2023, boasts a diverse and thrilling lineup of shows. From exploring the territorial dominance of female white sharks to investigating the mysterious disappearance of a colossal shark, every episode promises to deliver jaw-dropping revelations.

Check out the Shark Week schedule for Sunday, July 23:

1) Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy at 8 pm ET

In a groundbreaking first, researchers will use cameras to film a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a whale decoy, revealing insights to learn more about the biggest great white shark in South African history.

2) Jaws vs. The Meg at 9 pm ET

Investigating the possible role of great white sharks in the extinction of the Megalodon, this show uncovers new evidence and theories surrounding the ancient predator's disappearance.

3) Serial Killer: Red Sea Attacks at 10 pm ET

Shark attack investigator Brandon McMillan and cinematographer Fo Zayed travel to Egypt's Red Sea to solve the mystery behind the series of deadly shark attacks.

4) Shark Week: Off the Hook at 11 pm ET

A retrospective celebration of 35 years of Shark Week, featuring iconic moments and never-before-seen footage from past shows.

Check out the schedule for Monday, July 24:

1) Great White Fight Club at 8 pm ET

A team of experts ventures into New Zealand waters to provide groundbreaking evidence that female white sharks dominate the ocean, reigning over ocean battlegrounds.

2) Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle at 9 pm ET

This Shark Week show explores the enigmatic disappearances of marine life in the Bermuda Triangle, focusing on the vanishing of a pregnant Porbeagle shark.

3) Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds at 10 pm ET

Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante explores South Africa's unique shark habitats, revealing bizarre behaviors exhibited by some of its lesser-known shark species.

It will premiere more shows with even deeper insight into the shark world till July 29, 2023. Check out the complete list of shows scheduled:

Tuesday, July 25

Mako Mania: Battle for California at 8 pm ET

Raiders of the Lost Shark at 9 pm ET

Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct at 10 pm ET

Wednesday, July 26

Air Jaws: Final Frontier at 8 pm ET

Florida Shark: Blood in the Water at 9 pm ET

Cocaine Sharks at 10 pm ET

Thursday, July 27

Jaws in the Shallows at 8 pm ET

Monster Mako: Fresh Blood at 9 pm ET

Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites at 10 pm ET

Friday, July 28

Tropic Jaws at 8 pm ET

Deadly Sharks of Paradise at 9 pm ET

The Haunting of Shark Tower at 10 pm ET

Saturday, July 29

Dawn of the Monster Mako at 8 pm ET

Megasharks of Dangerous Reef at 9 pm ET

The week-long event serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between humans and marine life and emphasizes the significance of preserving the oceans for future generations. So tune in on Sunday, July 23, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel.