What did Stephen Capaldi do? Sellersville man pleads guilty to murdering and dismembering his wife

On Tuesday, April 11, Stephen Capaldi was sentenced to 22 to 44 years in state prison for murdering and dismembering his wife, Elizabeth Capaldi. The 57-year-old accused pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and other related crimes in the death of his 55-year-old wife.

Capaldi was arrested and charged in December after appearing before a Pennsylvania grand jury, where he was ordered to take a polygraph test, a FOX29 report stated.

On April 11, he confessed to strangling his wife while she was asleep in their Sellersville home on October 10. As per investigators, he reportedly used a pillow to smother her and then dismembered her body in the basement.

Speaking about the heinous act, Stephen Capaldi told the court:

"I know I’m guilty. But I don’t know why I did what I did."

After dismembering the body, the 57-year-old moved the remains to Hog Island in Tinicum Township, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer. He disposed of the remains on October 12.

Stephen Capaldi offered location of his wife's grave for a lesser prison sentence

After he confessed to the crime, Capaldi tried to strike a deal with prosecutors. To avoid a first-degree murder charge, he agreed to give the location of his wife’s remains, a makeshift grave near Philadelphia International Airport. Capaldi may have discarded his wife's remains in a dumpster in Montgomery County on the day she was reported missing.

However, Bucks County Judge Charissa J. Liller, while partially rejecting the offer, sentenced Capaldi to consecutive terms on two of the counts against him. Liller also extended Capaldi's jail time by two years.

The Philadelphia Inquirer quoted Liller as saying:

"It is appalling to me that after committing such a heinous act, you continued to terrorize Beth Capaldi."

The investigation into the killing began after Elizabeth's daughter Emma reached out to police, two days after the crime was committed, Buck County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. The daughter told officials she hadn't heard from her mother in a while.

Elizabeth's phone, car, and car keys were left behind, which Emma said her mother would never leave the home without.

The person to last see Elizabeth alive was none other than Stephen Capaldi. He told his daughter that he hadn’t heard from his wife since October 10 and pointed out that $13,000 was missing from their home.

Stephen Capaldi, who killed his wife of 30 years, was allegedly having an affair

Upon investigation, law enforcement found that Stephen Capaldi initially claimed his wife had been having an affair for three years, but a grand jury found this to be untrue and instead concluded that Capaldi himself was the one having an affair, which he maintained was not of a sexual nature.

Officials also found incriminating evidence against Stephen Capaldi after investigations into his online searches that included "how to get away with murder" and "how to disappear and never be found," a report by the grand jury stated.

Buck County Court has directed him to pay more than $8,000 to his daughter for funeral expenses and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.

