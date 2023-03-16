What did Steven DeKnight say about Jenna Ortega? Hollywood producer slammed for lashing out at Wednesday star

American filmmaker Steven DeKnight was slammed online after he commented on Jenna Ortega's unprofessional behavior on Wednesday's set.
On March 8, 2023, the 58-year-old director responded to a Twitter user who was criticizing the 20-year-old actress' remarks made during the Armchair Expert podcast. While there, Ortega stated that she was unhappy with the writers' work on the show.
DeKnight stated that he loves discussing lines and stories with the actors. However, sometimes they aren't aware of which lines are and aren't important for the storyline to make sense of it.
He further continued that even though she is young, she should know how things work. DeKnight added that Jenna Ortega should ask herself how she would feel if the producers gave an interview talking about how "difficult she was and refused to perform the material."
Steven DeKnight concluded the statement by tweeting that he loves her work. owever, he also blasted her off by calling her "beyond entitled and toxic."
Twitter reactions to Steven DeKnight's comments on Jenna Ortega
After Steven DeKnight's comments about Jenna Ortega's remarks to Wednesday's writers went viral, Twitteratis bashed the filmmaker online.
Several users called him out and said that Ortega's additional input on the script made the show iconic and that he should be more considerate of the actor's opinions than criticizing it. Meanwhile, others asked him to do better professionally than criticizing a budding actress.
What did Jenna Ortega say during the Armchair Expert podcast?
During the March 6, 2023, episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, 20-year-old Jenna Ortega revealed that she got involved with script writing on the set of Wednesday, and sometimes even revolted against the script supervisor because she has been protective of her titular character.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show.”
She stated that initially in the script that everything she did or roles had to play in the past did not justify the show's titular character at all.
“Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about like, this dress that she has to wear for a school dance and she said, ‘Oh, my God, I love it. Ugh, I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No, there’s no way.’”
She also pointed out that there were times on set when she would become "almost unprofessional" and start changing lines.
“The script supervisor thought that I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers and they would be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would to have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things.”
Netflix's comedy series Wednesday is a spin-off of Addams Family, a macabre, dark family based on the characters written by Charles Addams.
Aside from Ortega, the series also stars Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán.