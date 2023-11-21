What did Susan Sarandon do? Legendary actress slammed over sharing alleged false information about October 7 Hamas attack

Susan Sarandon, the Oscar-winning American actress has come under fire over her Pro-Palestinian comments on the Israel-Palestine conflict. She called out the Israeli Government for their alleged war crimes.

However, IDF supporters have claimed that her words are in majority false information and antisemitic, as per Newsweek. Susan was part of a demonstration in support of Palestinians in New York City last weekend, where she said:

"You don't have to be Palestinian to understand that the slaughter of almost 5,000 children is unacceptable and a war crime. You don't have to be Palestinian to understand that war crimes are being delivered every single day, according to the UN and other humanitarian groups."

The actress had also posted a video about the bombings of the Gaza Strip's largest hospital Al Shifa on Thursday, November 26, 2023. The clip showed a Norwegian doctor talking about Israel’s alleged "systematic man-made slaughtering of patients."

The IDF Israel Defence Forces, in turn, have claimed that the attacks were made to dismantle alleged operations of Hamas under the tunnels and inside the said hospital, as per The New York Post.

Susan Sarandon receives backlash over her comments in support of ceasefire and Palestine

Susan Sarandon has been outspoken on her social media about the recent Israel-Hamas conflict. According to CNN, on October 7, 2023, Hamas, a militant organization, invaded Israel's borders and launched rockets in southern and central parts of the country, killing around 1,400 people.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, cut off the supply of water, fuel, and electricity to the Gaza Strip and started carpet-bombing the heavily populated, impoverished state. They have since killed over 13,000 civilians, as per The Washington Post.

On November 4, Susan Sarandon reposted pictures of the #March4Palestine protest in Washington, DC, with members of the Palestinian Feminist Collective, and wrote:

"You don't have to be Palestinian to care about what's happening in Gaza. I stand with Palestine. No one is free until everyone is free."

Her posts in support of Palestine have received a lot of backlash online from people accusing her of supporting "murderers" and "terrorists", as per Newsweek.

While some netizens showed support for Susan Sarandon.

Susan Sarandon had reposted a clip on X about the October 7 attack at the music festival in Israel, claiming it was IDF themselves who allegedly attacked their civilians. The caption read:

"ISRAEL AND HAARETZ (Israeli media) have now confined [sic] that an ISRAELI HELICOPTER MURDERED ISRAELI CIVILIANS ON OCTOBER 7."

Haaretz, the Israeli media outlet, recently published a report that claimed an Israeli police helicopter had responded to the initial Supernova music festival attack. However, they had accidentally killed civilians in open fire. The claim has been disputed by the Israeli Police force, as per Newsweek.

Many Palestinian supporters, including the Palestinian Authority, have spread the report across the internet, with some claiming that the news proved that Israel allegedly orchestrated the attack against itself as a pretext for invading Gaza.

Susan Sarandon also talked about the Al Shifa hospital's bombing, where IDF had initially claimed that it was Hamas who accidentally bombed their hospital.

However, they later admitted that the attack was from the Israeli Government due to the alleged "terror tunnel" under the medical site, as per The New York Post. On Sunday, the IDF gave a statement:

"These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the Oct. 7 Massacre as terrorist infrastructure."

The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, is doubting the authenticity of images and videos of the alleged crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, as per the media outlet. They have called on the UN and media outlets to examine claims made in Israeli media.

Susan Sarandon has reposted multiple such videos and tweets on her social media.