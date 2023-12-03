What did Susan Sarandon say in her alleged anti-Jewish rant at NYC rally? Actress issues apology after being dropped by agency

Susan Sarandon, the American actress and activist, apologized on Friday, December 1, 2023. for her alleged anti-Jewish rant during a pro-Palestinian rally last month in New York City, admitting her choice of words was a "terrible mistake."

The Academy Award-winning actress posted on her Instagram, saying:

"This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution when the opposite is true."

According to The New York Times, Sarandon explained that she was trying to communicate her concern for an increase in hate crimes by her speech. Her comments about Jews led to the United Talent Agency dropping her as a client.

Antisemitic and Islamophobic attacks have been increasing exponentially in New York City, both on campuses and online after the Hamas-Israel conflict began.

Susan Sarandon had attended a pro-Palestinian rally at Union Square on November 17, 2023.

She talked about Jews in her speech to the large crowd gathered in support of a ceasefire at the time, as per The New York Post. The actress had said that Jews were “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence."

Susan Sarandon received a lot of backlash online for her comments, perceived to be anti-Jewish. She was also dropped as a client by the United Talent Agency as reported by Page Six on November 21, 2023. The company had represented the artist since 2014.

The Step Mom actress apologized to her 1.7 million followers for her comment. She began:

"Recently, I attended a rally alongside a diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a ceasefire. I had not planned to speak but was invited to take the stage and say a few words."

Since the initial attack of Hamas in Israel, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) have continued to launch airstrikes on the densely populated Gaza. They also ordered a "complete siege, " cutting off electricity, water, and fuel in the area, as per The New York Times.

Susan Sarandon explained about the phrasing of her words about Jewish people. She said:

"This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true. As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day."

The death toll in Israel was 1,200 people. Around 14,000 civilians have been killed in Gaza, and 175 more Palestinians lost their lives after the brief truce between Israel and Palestine expired, as per CNN. Susan Sarandon continued apologizing in her statement:

"I deeply regret diminishing this reality and hurting people with this comment. It was my intent to show solidarity to the struggle against bigotry of all kinds, and I am sorry I failed to do so."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Susan claimed that she had not planned on speaking at the rally. She was invited on stage to say a few words as she was at the rally with a "diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a cease-fire." She concluded her speech by saying:

"I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people. I hope that we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree."

Susan Sarandon has played iconic roles in many projects including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Bull Durham, and Thelma & Louise during her acting career.