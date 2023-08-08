What did TayBeepBoop say? TikTok DIY community drama explained as former puts Kaarin Joy on blast

TikTok DIY content creator TayBeepBoop also known as Taylor has recently got into an online drama with another DIY artist and interior decorator, Kaarin Joy, after she blamed Joy for copying her style.

Taylor posted a call-out video for Kaarin Joy on TikTok last week. She shared images of her projects and then Joy’s projects, showing her viewers the similarities between their artworks. She especially highlighted a mossy mirror and wall squiggles design which Taylor claimed that Joy entirely imitated and even put the same colors.

potato bun @erewhonsmoothie I don’t know if you guys are getting this TikTok interior design drama on your FYPs but these women are beefing about truly the ugliest interiors I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ANI83vIFKg

While Taylor boasts a follower count of 1.9 million, Joy has reached over 2 million followers on TikTok. This made the former shame Joy by saying that the latter ripped her off and became more popular by copying her art style.

Kaarin Joy addressed Taylor’s accusation in a video posted six days ago. She explained that she was unaware of the situation as Taybeepboop blocked her on TikTok. However, Joy looked hurt and upset as she said that she never intended to maliciously copy Taylor and that she was only inspired by her work.

fairymint_ka @onlyxoka Tiktoker TayBeepBoop previously made a video on how Tiktoker Kaarinjoy had copied her DIYs and artwork which Kaarinjoy had replied with she was blocked by TayBeepBoop and had gotten ton of hate by TayBeepBoops fans because she was appreciating her pic.twitter.com/oQ8LMhANf3

Taybeepboop receives backlash for publicly calling out Kaarin Joy

TayBeepBoop shared snippets of a large abstract-shaped, green-bordered mirror that she created with moss wrapped around it in an artistic way. She then showed a mirror made by Joy a few days later, featuring moss and flowers on the mirror’s border. The two mirrors, however, did not look similar except for one common factor, the moss.

Taylor next shared snippets of a green squiggle art gallery made on her wall and showed that Joy also painted similar green squiggles on her kitchen walls. Taylor pointed out that the difference between the two squiggle wall art was that Joy hung different objects between the squiggles, which Taylor called creative.

However, the next moment, Taylor accused Kaarin Joy of ripping off her boyfriend’s art. She said that her boyfriend makes realistic and beautiful monster heads, which Taylor has also used in her art gallery. She then showed a small clip of monster heads art gallery made by Joy.

After that, Taylor showed video fragments of her room which she painted green and blue. She then shared a snippet from Joy’s video, where the latter painted her kitchen blue and green as well.

MichaelBePetty @MichaelBePetty The kaarin joy and taybeepbop drama on tik tok is hilarious. Tay literally thinks she invented the idea of green and blue going together. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0DeG7QtkVs

While making a video on the TikTok drama, YouTuber @greenisnotnick said there is a point for everybody where the flattery of having someone be inspired by one’s work turns into imitation.

He added that he believed for TayBeepBoop, that line might have been crossed much earlier than it would have been for most people, as Taylor claimed that Kaarin Joy, who is also a big creator, was stealing her ideas and designs.

Taylor also shared images of her cake wallpaper which Joy also hung on her wall, along with an orange couch that Taylor had in front of the wall. She claimed that Joy’s orange couch was a knock-off of her couch. Taylor then shared how she colored the furniture in her room using gradients and showed that Joy colored the bits and borders of her room with an ombre gradient shade.

TayBeepBoop shared screenshots of DMs exchanged between her and Joy, where she asked the latter not to copy her ideas. Joy responded to Taylor’s message by saying that now that she established herself and has discovered her own style, she does not blindly replicate someone else’s work. She added that she respects Taylor as a designer and does not want to copy or replicate any of Taylor’s DIY designs moving forward.

Alyssa @alyssalmagrrr i was gonna sleep early but then i got hooked on the diy tiktok drama like omg that beebop girl is insecure and nasty af for what she did to miss cereal bowl kaarinjoy

In the video where Kaarin Joy addressed the accusations of imitation made by Taylor, she calmly reasoned that the whole point of making and marketing DIY content is to inspire and encourage others to create the same. So, when a viewer gets inspiration and starts creating the art on their own, it is wrong of the DIY artist to accuse them of copying.

Several people came to Joy’s defense and criticized TayBeepBoop for being hostile toward the former for simply being inspired by her DIY videos. Another content creator on TikTok, @adelinescozylife, also addressed the fiasco and blasted Taylor for taking her creative ideas from Adeline’s cousin.

alex @grimscrims Taybeepboop came for kaarinjoy on tiktok about “copying her” and then deleted it after embarrassing herself and the comments under her videos are sending me into cardiac arrest I love the internet

TayBeepBoop ultimately made an apology video three days ago and deleted her previous accusatory video about Kaarin Joy. Taylor said that she realized her mistake and that her approach toward Joy was wrong. She said she was holding herself accountable for the entire drama.