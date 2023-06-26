What is Taylor Pegg's job? Meet The Bachelorette suitor ahead of season 20 premiere

Popular reality dating series The Bachelorette is all set to premiere season 20 on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. It will document the lead Charity Lawson's journey to find love and a potential partner among the 26 chosen suitors, who will be introduced to her in the premiere episode.

Taylor Pegg will be seen on The Bachelorette season 20 vying for Charity Lawson's heart and fighting for her time. The suitor works as a loan officer and is ready to impress the lead with his charms and intelligence. Will he be able to form a connection with Charity? Only time will tell.

The hit ABC series has had several successful season runs and franchise shows, where many individuals have found love, gotten married, and had kids. Charity Lawson was announced as the lead in March 2023, after her journey on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor came to an end, leaving fans devastated.

Fans, however, rooted for Charity as the next Bachelorette. After the announcement was made, they are excited to see how her journey unfolds.

The Bachelorette suitor Taylor Pegg works as an associate loan officer

Season 20 of The Bachelorette will see 26 charming suitors from all over the country trying to form a connection with the lead Charity Lawson. The contestants belong from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences, and will share the same with the lead, hoping to form a connection, and potentially progress their relationship until the end.

Taylor Pegg is one among the line-up of suitors, who will step outside of the limo on night one this week and introduce themselves to Charity. The 32-year-old suitor is a loan officer from Springboro, Ohio, and will compete with fellow contestants to win over the lead. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how their relationship unfolds on the show.

The Bachelorette suitor earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics from The Ohio State University. He started his official professional career as a personal banker for a year in 2014. Tayor shifted gears to becoming a hedge fund accountant the following year and worked for a couple of months before pursuing his job as a loan officer in 2015.

He currently works as the associate loan officer in PrimeLending MORTGAGE.

Taylor's official ABC bio describes him as having "class clown energy." He is an endearing, self-proclaimed goofball who will give everything he has to find the love of his life, which screams commitment.

The suitor also believes that he will find the right person for him someday. Will Charity be that person? Viewers will have to wait to find out.

Some of his endearing qualities toward his partner include - surprising his partner with breakfast in bed or a cup of coffee before she wakes up. Although he doesn't make huge romantic gestures, it is the simple things that might pull Charity towards him.

However, it is possible that his simplicity might have him fall behind all of the other Bachelorette suitors on the show.

Taylor's bio further shares a few facts about him. It reads:

"Taylor takes forever to fold his laundry...Taylor follows the Renaissance Periodization diet … it’s all about macros, baby...Taylor likes music you can bump and grind to."

The Bachelorette suitor has over 1.5k followers on Instagram, where he shares updates on both his professional and personal lives. The count is only going to increase once fans watch him on the dating series.

The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC He's been listening all night...find out what information he learns TOMORROW on the premiere of #TheBachelorette He's been listening all night...find out what information he learns TOMORROW on the premiere of #TheBachelorette! https://t.co/6VVJV0488D

Season 20 of the reality series promises a fair share of love, tears, heartbreak, entertainment, and most of all, drama. Charity has 26 incredible men as suitors, and with competition this fierce, they will bring their best possible skills to impress the lead. Viewers will have to wait and see who is her final pick.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

