What is The Pigeon Tunnel all about? Release date, trailer, and more

Apple Original Films has finally announced the release date for The Pigeon Tunnel, the upcoming documentary film on the streaming service. Coming from the Academy Award-winning documentarian Errol Morris, the documentary will pull back the curtain on the life of the legendary former British spy, David Cornwell, who is better known as John le Carré.

The documentary is set against the backdrop of the Cold War, expanding up to the present day. It spans six decades in the life of Le Carré who gives his final and most candid interview for the documentary.

Everything we know about The Pigeon Tunnel

When is the Apple TV documentary coming to our screens?

David Cornwell's documentary, The Pigeon Tunnel, will make its debut this October 20, 2023. Since the movie is an Apple TV original, it will be available exclusively to stream on the Apple TV streaming platform.

About the Documentary

The upcoming Apple TV documentary is adapted from Le Carré’s New York Times bestselling memoir, The Pigeon Tunnel: Stories from My Life, and offers an unprecedented voyage into the life and career of the iconic British spy.

Set to an original score by Philip Glass in collaboration with Paul Leonard-Morgan, the documentary brings to us thrilling accounts of the author’s formative experiences and his long career.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Cornwell's sons and co-CEOs and co-founders at The Ink Factory, who are bringing to us this documentary, have said:

“Full of deep insight, and surprising, amusing and often profoundly moving anecdotes, ‘The Pigeon Tunnel’ charts a conversation between two great minds, both consummate storytellers; one who wove extraordinary fiction from the events he experienced, the other whose interrogation of those events has led so often to a greater truth."

"Together, they explore the events of the Cold War, and of le Carré’s life, testing the boundaries of truth, memory and imagination. The layered and unorthodox film is a tête-à-tête between a filmmaker and a novelist – both masters of their craft – grappling with the roots of the creative process, the power of fiction and our responsibility to the truth.”

The Pigeon Tunnel is made using the classic documentary format with interviews from Cornwell, interspersed with rare archival footage and dramatized vignettes.

Is there a trailer?

Apple has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary. In the trailer we see Errol Morris interviewing the great English spy and novelist John le Carré, who was born David Cornwell. This one-on-one documentary is in the classic Morris style, which was completed just before the spy author’s death in 2020.

We see Morris asking questions on the great themes of betrayal and duplicity in Cornwell's spy fiction and the incidents from the author's early life which inspired the stories. Le Carré answers them with poetic fluency and charm. The interview is combined with clips from TV and movie adaptations of Le Carre's work and old archive interviews.

The Pigeon Tunnel brings to us exciting stories from the authors of genre-defining espionage novels like The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Night Manager, and The Constant Gardener. Catch the documentary this October 20, on Apple TV+.