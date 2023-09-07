What has The Sacred Riana been up to since her time on AGT? Details explored

Riana Antoinette, also known as The Sacred Riana, has had an incredibly enthralling journey from the terrifying limits of America's Got Talent (AGT) to becoming a worldwide cult sensation. AGT fans might recall the spine-tingling performances of the Indonesian magician from season 13.

Despite her mesmerizing run as a quarter-finalist, victory eluded the eerie magician on AGT season 13 in 2018. After that, this peculiar illusionist from Indonesia crossed the Atlantic to compete in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, solidifying her position as a 2019 global sensation.

The Sacred Riana — Journey to AGT and Beyond

Winner of Asia's Got Talent

Before she graced America's Got Talent season 13 stage with her sensational performances, Riana sent major shockwaves in the realm of entertainment with unique Asian-style magic performances on The Next Mentalist. In fact, just a year before her appearance on AGT in 2018, the gothic-inspired magician garnered a loyal following with her rise to fame as the winner of Asia's Got Talent season 2.

Her stints with uber-popular reality series catapulted her into a bonafide celebrity, as she began garnering a fan following of millions worldwide. She also made it to Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list.

Podcast Prowess: "Kisa Horror"

After her America's Got Talent fame, she also ventured into podcasting with Kisah Horor: The Sacred Riana on Spotify. The chilling podcasts unravel intimate details and inspirations behind her performances.

Popcorn Enchantment

Riana also collaborated with Overdozze, a gourmet popcorn brand known for its natural ingredients without preservatives, to concoct her own gourmet popcorn flavor 'IF YOU DARE'.

Post-AGT Adventures

The cult entertainer graced the silver screen in the Disney film Stargirl and also made multiple appearances on the eerily captivating Masters of Illusion. That's not all! The Sacred Riana also reached the semifinals of La France Ayun in Croyable Talent in season 7.

Unending Mystique: Captivating Audiences

The Indonesian trailblazer has been on a globe-trotting 'The Sacred Riana Conjuring Live' adventure, selling out shows with her heart-stopping performances. Fans and curious folks can head to her Instagram @rianariani and stay updated on where to catch her next.

A movie based on herself - The Sacred Riana: Beginning (2019)

Riana Antoinette not only captured the hearts of audiences worldwide but also captured the attention of a notable director —Billy Christian.

He was so inspired by her originality, that he decided to create an entire movie based on her. The film centers around Riana and her parents, who must go to Jakarta to live with her Uncle Johan after a tragic series of life-changing events. This cinematic endeavor did its best to capture the essence of her special abilities and mystique.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars

Most recently, Riana made her jaw-dropping return to the spotlight with America's Got Talent: All-Stars in 2023! This popular AGT spinoff series gathered 60 former contestants from around the world and gave Riana another stage to wield her supernatural charm for viewers worldwide.

The Sacred Riana — Who is the real girl behind the scary magician

The Indonesian illusionist is self-admittedly inspired by legendary magician David Copperfield and Sadako Yamamura, the ominous character from the Ring film series to infuse her acts with all that chilling creativity.

Behind that haunting persona, Marie Antoinette Riana Graharani lives a pretty mundane life. A simple sneak at her Facebook page reveals a side that contrasts starkly with her eerie persona, featuring family photos full of genuine smiles.

All in all, The Sacred Riana continues to captivate audiences around the globe with her thrilling performances, chilling podcasts, international adventures, and culinary ventures.