What time does Fargo season 5 episode 9 air? Release date, where to watch, and more

Fargo season 5 episode 9 is set to premiere in nearly a week on January 9, 2024. The anthology black-comedy series, inspired by the 1996 film of the same name, enjoys a dedicated fan following with its engaging screenplay and whacky presentation. Each season has a new setting and features a different set of characters.

The latest installment continues the trend as it takes place in North Dakota in 2019 and centers on Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon, a housewife who confronts her dark past following a series of shocking events. It is headlined by Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl, and Joe Keery.

Fargo comes from writer Noah Hawley, best known for his work on Legion and The Unusuals. Kim Todd, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, and Erik Holmberg have produced the show.

Fargo season 5 episode 9 will be released at 10 pm

Fargo season 5 episode 9 is titled The Useless Hand and will be released on FX on Tuesday, January 9, at 10 pm. Below are the release date and timings for Fargo season 5 episode 9 for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones:

Coordinated Universal Time: 6 am, Wednesday, January 10

Eastern Time, USA: 1 am, Wednesday, January 10

Central Time, USA: 12 am, Wednesday, January 10

Pacific Time, USA:10 pm, Tuesday, January 9

Mountain Time, USA: 11 pm, Tuesday, January 9

Alaska Time, USA: 9 pm, Tuesday, January 9.

Where to watch Fargo season 5 episode 9? All streaming options explored

Expand Tweet

Fargo season 5 episode 9 will be released on Hulu on January 10, a day after it premieres on FX. The streaming service’s subscription costs $7.99 a month.

The previous episodes of Fargo season 5 are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, which suggests that the latest one will also be released on the platform. Viewers might want to explore this option if they don’t have access to Hulu.

What to expect from Fargo season 5 episode 9?

The cat-and-mouse game between Roy Tillman and his ex-wife Dot took an ugly turn in Fargo season 5 episode 8, when he threatened to kill her for trying to outsmart him. He also attempted to break her will by chaining her to the floor like an animal.

However, Dot remained defiant as she thought that Linda had escaped from his clutches and would come to her rescue. Roy eventually shattered this illusion when he revealed he had killed and buried her. The episode ended with Dot looking out of a broken window with fear in her eyes after realizing that Roy has no mercy for his foes.

Episode 9 is expected to give fans a better idea of Roy’s plans for his estranged wife, who might make one last-ditch effort to save her life. She may also receive help from Lorraine or Wayne even though they are ill-equipped to deal with Roy.

The new episode is also likely to explore the impact of Roy's actions on his relationship with Gator, his son, and his re-election campaign. This situation may turn murkier if Ole, the younger Tillman’s foe, decides to get even with him. All in all, this episode can potentially set the stage for an action-packed finale.

Fargo season 5 episode 9 will be released on FX on January 9.