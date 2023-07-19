What time with The Kardashians season 3 episode 9 air? Tristan Thompson is back on the popular Hulu show

There have already been eight successful episodes of The Kardashians season 3 and now they are headed towards their ninth. Season 3, episode 9 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on July 20, 2023, at 12 am ET. The show has been a big hit on social media with drama, feuds, and controversy throughout.

The Dolce & Gabbana issue between Kim and Kourtney has been resolved so far. Kourtney claimed that Kim copied her wedding outfits in her recent collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which sparked the fight between the two stars. As well as this, Khloe was seen planning the birthday party for her brother Rob's daughter Dream in the previous episode.

In the synopsis for The Kardashians season 3 episode 8, it is mentioned that:

“Kourtney gathers the family to record a holiday album in hopes of bringing them closer; Khloé taps into her maternal instincts to assist her young niece; a big announcement from Kim catches the family off guard.”

This upcoming episode will also feature more drama, and this time it looks like Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will also be appearing. According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode 9 of The Kardashians season 3 titled Feel, Deal, Heal, the episode will involve:

“Kim sorts through heaps of memories from her past, while Kylie and Kourtney open up about beauty standards. Khloé is nominated for a big award.”

A trailer for The Kardashians season 3 episode 9 has already been released

Before the release of The Kardashians season 3 episode 9, the show released some clips on social media to let fans know what to expect. During one of the clips, Khloe was seen having a conversation with Kris and Kim, and she mentioned:

“My number one slogan- you want to make God laugh tell him your plans.”

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney are shown sitting together in a clip where Kourtney mentions that the issue at hand is not about "fighting" and that she has some notes regarding it. The specific topic of their conversation is not revealed in the show's trailer.

In another clip, Kourtney shares that she has distanced herself from drama after getting married because she wants to protect her family. Additionally, Kim will discuss the finalization of her divorce with Kanye West in an upcoming episode.

In another clip, Tristan Thompson was seen entering along with Khloe's son. Tristan Thompson was seen mentioning:

“Thank you so much for me and my family and I don't know what I'll do without you guys right now.”

In October 2016, Khloe and Tristan Thompson first made headlines regarding their romantic relationship, and on January 11, 2017, Khloe came out about her feelings for Tristan Thompson to James Corden, saying:

"I am [in love]. I'm very happy. It's going good. We use the L word!"

On March 12, 2017, the couple made their first appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Within a few months, it was revealed that the couple was expecting a baby together, and in December 2017 they announced it. It wasn't until April 7, 2018, that the cheating scandal broke. During that time, a source report by People stated:

"Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé. He's a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork."

Khloe and Tristan Thompson were still seen together after they welcomed their daughter on April 12, 2018, but another cheating scandal broke out in February 2019, this time involving Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite being on and off in their relationship, it was revealed on Dec. 6, 2021, that Tristan is expecting a child with another woman while he and Khloe are having a child via surrogacy. In the meantime, Khloe has made it clear that she is not with Tristan Thompson and they are focusing on co-parenting.

The latest episode of The Kardashians season 3 will be available on Hulu on July 20, 2023, at 12 am ET.